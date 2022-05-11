The 1st time I went to Uganda in Africa on a mission trip, 4 of us traveled together. None of us had been to Africa before.
As we stepped out of the airport, looking for our driver, we scanned the crowd to no avail. Finally, 1 young man asked us if we needed a ride. We told him no as politely as we could. Finally, after about 10 minutes, the driver arrived, and we loaded our luggage into the van for the ride to our prearranged lodging.
The sights and smells of the city wafted in through the open windows of the van. The scent consisted of wood smoke from open fires and the smell of bare dirt mingled with 2-cycle engine exhaust. As we traversed the city streets, the lights surrounding the airport began to give way to darkness. It seemed strange to be in such a big city and have very few streetlights.
As our ride continued to move from paved roads to dirt and large businesses to tiny houses clustered along narrow streets, the few streetlights disappeared, and the houses vanished into the background.
We began to think things might not be going the way we planned. Imagine if you were in a strange city in America and you were being driven into a dark, deserted industrial complex underneath a highway bridge.
Just as we started to voice our concerns with one another, the driver pulled the van over near a brick wall with a locked gate. We found the host of our lodging waiting to help us transfer our luggage to the rooms prepared for our stay.
As we walked through the courtyard, the glow of lamps illuminated clean beds ready to accept bodies needing sleep.
In the morning, when the sun rose, the scene looked quite different. Although the road remained dirt and the smells of engine exhaust and smoke still filled the air, you could clearly see the neighborhood consisted of nicely constructed brick houses with neatly kept yards and gardens growing local flowers and vegetables.
We also learned that Uganda doesn’t have streetlights in most neighborhoods. The view in the morning reminded us that the darkness of the previous night had not been dark to God.
In Psalm 139, David is wondering if there is any place where he can flee from the presence of the Almighty. The answer, of course, is there is none. So, in verse 12, David pens these words, “Even the darkness is not dark to you; the night is bright as the day, for darkness is as light with you.”
David points out that there is no place in all of creation where you can hide from the Lord. There is no place where God is absent or unaware of your situation. He sees everything when the sun is out and when it’s not.
You don’t have to go to a foreign country to feel like the darkness is overwhelming. Each new experience, no matter where you are, carries with it the opportunity for you to be blinded by the darkness.
It may be the loss of a job or a spouse, the uncertainty of the future, or the overwhelming guilt of the past. But when your days look dark, read Psalm 139 as a reminder that even the night is bright as the day to the Lord.
