It has been nearly 6 months since my family would meet twice a week at a local restaurant to have breakfast together. It was a regular routine every Tuesday and Friday morning.
I grew up the youngest of 16 children, all from the same mother and father and we cherished being from a large family. Over the last 15 years my family has gone to only 8 of us still living. We have learned more than ever to appreciate the importance of family.
Why am I telling this? Because this COVID-19 thing has put a stop to all of that. We haven’t had breakfast together since this past March and none of us is getting any younger.
I turned 68 in June and being the youngest means that my brothers and sisters who are left are getting older as well. We are being robbed of the times when we should be sitting across the table from one another, talking about the memories of growing up, laughing about the pranks we pulled on one another and telling stories of family dinners in the little old houses we lived in over the years.
Now is the time when we should be reminiscing about how things were when the older brothers and sisters who had gone out and made their own way would come home on weekends with their families. The yard would be crowded with kids playing kick ball or kick the can, and we would run through the woods playing cowboys and Indians.
We had been shot countless numbers of times but we knew we would live again to play another day. None of us had to seek counseling because of the games we would play.
We should be able to get together with our only living uncle who would drive down from Moorefield every Tuesday and Friday along with our cousin. We would usually be joined by another cousin from Wiley Ford, a nephew and his wife from Cumberland, a brother from Winchester, and numerous local family members.
All of that came to an abrupt halt when we were suddenly introduced to the word COVID.
I can’t help but wonder if this is the new normal. Our conversations now consist of one-on-one conversations via the telephone or an occasional FaceTime.
The older ones don’t go out much for fear of coming in contact with the virus. And so we sit separately in our homes with memories of those times when we would gather around the long table at the restaurant and I would listen to the tales of who bagged the biggest buck during deer season and who missed one. And of course it was always the fault of the gun.
I sit alone more often now in my recliner at home or lounging on my deck and peruse the many scenes that I have tucked away in the corridors of my mind of days gone by, whether they be of the family gathered around the table in the kitchen at our old family home or around the table at the local restaurant which remains closed because of COVID.
I seem to think a lot these days of that old homeplace with the pump in the back yard, the rippling creek that we had to drive across to get up to the house and even the restroom that stood a fair distance down a path away from the house. I guess that sounds more dignified than using the term “outhouse.”
Oh well, “que sera sera.” (Whatever will be will be will be.)
I think it’s sad that we may not have those memorable breakfasts again. Time is slowly taking its toll on our family. Dementia seems to be the new word that we talk about in our occasional phone conversation. It has severely affected a beloved brother who we aren’t able to visit at a local nursing home, once again because of that distasteful word “COVID-19.”
I don’t mind saying that I detest that word and all that it has done to our family and to how it has changed our world. And all the while news stations talk about is as if there is very little else to talk about anymore.
I try desperately to keep a positive outlook on the future. I read my Bible and remind myself that God is still in charge and I believe that. But I still can’t help but feel as if COVID is the new four-letter word, even though it has five letters.
