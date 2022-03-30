Soon and very soon the true Christians will be gathered or caught up to meet the Lord in the air. This meeting is referred to as the rapture.
1 Thessalonians 4:16,17 says “For the Lord Himself shall descend from Heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air; and so shall we ever be with the Lord.”
This article is especially written to those who are left — those who did not go in the rapture. After the rapture of the true Christians, the next great event will be 7 years of tribulation upon the earth.
During this time, a great world dictator will come on the scene. He will compel men to receive a mark, whether on the forehead or the hand. This mark allows only those who have it to buy or sell.
Revelation 13:16,17 says: “And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”
The problem is that taking the mark of the beast causes you to spend eternity separated from God in the lake of fire, according to Revelation 14:11. To live for Christ during the tribulation period (7 years) will be very hard, and most people will have to give their life.
But it will be worth it (to suffer for a little while) instead of spending eternity in the lake of fire. We are concerned where your soul will spend eternity.
The question I want to leave with you is “If the rapture happened today, would you go to be with God or would you be left to go through the tribulation?”
If when you read this, the rapture has not occurred, you still have the choice of missing the tribulation period. But if it has occurred, you may still receive Christ as your Saviour during the tribulation period (and miss hell).
Here’s how, the ABC’s of Salvation:
A, Admit — Admit what you have done wrong and ask forgiveness. Romans 3:23 says “All have sinned and come short of the glory of God.”
B, Believe — Believe that Jesus died on the cross and rose again as a payment for your sin. John 3:16 says, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.”
C, Confess — Confess and choose to allow God to be in charge of your life. Romans 10:9 says, “If thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised Him (Jesus Christ) from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”
