Recently, I asked my husband to take some old living furniture housed in our basement to the dump. We’ve had it since the 20th century, and it didn’t survive the couch-jumping, soda spilling, potato chip hand wiping years of 3 Savages without battle scars. It was past time for it to go. My husband, always the reluctant downsizer, protested because he loved the overstuffed wingback chair. I asked when was the last time he actually sat in it. He couldn’t recall but insisted he might want to someday. I suggested he sit in the chair, sink to the floor where the once firm cushion used to be, and let me know if he felt it was worth salvaging. Sure enough, the next day, my husband loaded that furniture onto the back of our truck for a one-way ticket out of our basement. Even my husband couldn’t deny that after 25 years, that overstuffed chair lost its comfortableness.
A few weeks later, we brought our oldest daughter home from her 1st year at college. As we packed 2 and a half rows of our large SUV to the ceiling with all her stuff like a real-life version of giant Tetris, I marveled at a family parked near us who successfully loaded up their daughter’s belongings in a fraction of the time into a Prius. In fact, on our daughter’s third trip back into her dorm for another load, I called my friend in amazement. She suggested, “Maybe they’re minimalists.” I responded, “Well, they’re certainly not Savages.” To my relief, a Morgantown local we met later that day reported move-out week was the best time to go “sidewalk shopping.” Overstuffed cars lead to tough decisions about what must be left behind and what goes home.
On the same day we brought our daughter and all her stuff home, our son had a potluck banquet at his school. I had picked a familiar crockpot recipe that I could cook while we made the trip to WVU. The entire week leading up to the banquet, our son fretted we weren’t bringing enough food. To alleviate his worry, I tripled the recipe. I later learned that a recipe 3 times its regular size doesn’t necessarily fit into a dish of the original size. I knew our crockpot was overstuffed when I left the house that morning, as I carefully secured the lid and wiped up the liquid that spilled over. However, when we returned in the afternoon with a giant carload Jenga game to unload, I quickly realized that an overstuffed crockpot leaves your counter a mess and leaves a burnt aroma in the air. Yankee Candles will not be producing overstuffed, burnt-baked beans-scented candles anytime soon.
It’s been said that too much of a good thing can be a terrible thing.
A dorm room can turn into a carload that rivals an episode of “Hoarders Buried Alive” or results in the abandoned and disregarded littering the street. A multiplied potluck dish can become a mess that requires air fresheners and lots of elbow grease to clean and erase. A once overstuffed chair can lose its appeal and leave us feeling uncomfortable where we used to feel great comfort.
To overstuff is to force too much into a vessel not capable of holding it. Sometimes we overstuff ourselves or our lives with things we should limit in quantity. In doing so, molehills can easily turn into mountains, and overstuffed mountains are much harder to climb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.