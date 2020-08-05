I’ve not known a time that I can remember when the United States did not stand behind Israel. Yet, we have a president today who reportedly thinks Israel should not defend itself against terrorists groups, such as Hamas. I guess Israel is supposed to roll over and play dead while terrorists raid the tiny nation.
While many atheists and many Muslim nations would like to see Israel wiped off the map, I can assure you, based on the Word of God, that God is not going to let that happen. One prophet in the Bible said that “not one good word of the Lord has ever fallen to the ground.” In other words, God has never spoken a promise that he has not, or will not, see it through.
God promised Abraham centuries ago that he would establish a nation out of Abraham’s seed, and to those who blessed the Jewish nation and its people, God would bless them. And, to those who cursed the Israelites, God would curse them. The bottom line is, it would behoove us as a nation to support Israel in its defense against Hamas and/or any other terrorists.
Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, recently issued a notice to President Obama telling him, “Don’t ever second guess me again.” What kind of a nation have we become? Not only do we negotiate with terrorists, we open the prison gates and set them free to kill again.
Russia isn’t afraid of us because of our leaders, and Israel doesn’t trust us for the same reason. We are no longer the greatest superpower in the world. We practically owe our souls, so-to-speak, to China, and people in our own country are going to bed hungry and homeless because of the lack of jobs. Our borders are being infiltrated by countless numbers of individuals who will simply put a further drain on our system.
We have told God he is no longer welcome in our schools or our government buildings, we arrest people who want to pray in public and we attempt to force our pastors and preachers to accept alternative lifestyles as a normal way of life even though the Bible speaks plainly against it. It seems hard to find a reason to call us a blessed nation any longer. I am afraid that if we don’t get back to God and repent as a nation, we will soon begin to see what happens to a nation that no longer acknowledges his supremacy. I’m convinced, as it was with Sodom and Gomorrah, that the only thing that is holding back God’s judgment on America is righteous, praying, God-fearing people.
So what do we do and where do we start? We begin by following II Chronicles 7:14, where we are told, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land.”
Secondly we throw our total and complete support behind God’s chosen people and make sure Israel has whatever it needs to fend off its enemies, whether by land, by air or by bunker. And, we stand firmly and acknowledge that we are “One nation, under God.” We don’t wait for a new president to make it happen. That’s why it’s important for Christians to do their part and lead the way by following the covenant of II Chronicles 7:14.
First published Aug. 6 2014
