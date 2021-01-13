It’s known as the model prayer. It was prayed by Jesus. It has been prayed individually as well as corporately in church settings ever since.
But simply repeating Jesus’ model prayer makes it no more effective than quoting a Henry Wadsworth Longfellow poem. Any prayer prayed to the Father must be prayed with a sincerity of heart.
To ask God to forgive us of our trespasses (sins) is effective only when we sincerely want our trespasses to be forgiven.
There must be an acknowledgment of our sin(s) and there must be a genuine repentance (turning away from/not repeating) our sins.
“Shall we continue in sin that grace may abound? God forbid.” (Romans 6:1,2)
We must keep in mind that God is omnipotent (all powerful), He is omnipresent (everywhere) and He is omniscient (all knowing). So if He is all knowing, then He of course knows the intent of the heart when one prays no matter what the content of the prayer may be.
I recently read a quote by a minister by the name of Alexander McLaren, who said something to the effect of “he who prays for daily bread should also pray for daily forgiveness.”
But there is more to that portion of the prayer in Matthew 6 than just asking God for forgiveness. The prayer that Jesus taught us to pray teaches us that we should also forgive others “as God forgives us.”
At the completion of the prayer Jesus revisits this portion of the prayer and makes it clear that if we forgive others their transgressions toward us, then God will forgive us our transgressions. However, He goes on to say that if we do not forgive others, then He will not forgive us our transgressions (sins).
That shines a whole new light on our attitude toward the act of forgiving others. It requires that we be willing to forgive their infractions toward us, no matter how serious the transgression may have been.
It also requires that we forgive others “as He forgives us.” So how does God forgive us? He does so in such a way that He restores us back to a working relationship with Himself.
He doesn’t merely forgive us and then ignore us. He doesn’t simply forgive to the extent that He is satisfied with knowing that forgiveness has been extended to us. He forgives and then chooses to no longer remember our sins that we have committed against Him.
With no transgressions remembered against us, it makes it feasible for us to be reconciled fully to a right relationship with Him as if nothing has ever happened between us.
That is how we are to forgive others. Not only must we forgive others, but we must also choose to forget the infraction toward us as if it never occurred.
Only then can we be reconciled to a proper relationship where we can work together and thus bring glory to the name of God.
