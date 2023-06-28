Emma June 2022

My friend Juanita Timbrook once told me that it seems like I always had to learn my lessons the hard way.

She wasn’t wrong. She got a firsthand look at my “learning process” once when I tried to help her assemble a vegetable chopper and nearly sliced my thumb off – then watched as I tried to act casual while I bled all over her mail on the kitchen table.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.