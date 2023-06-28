My friend Juanita Timbrook once told me that it seems like I always had to learn my lessons the hard way.
She wasn’t wrong. She got a firsthand look at my “learning process” once when I tried to help her assemble a vegetable chopper and nearly sliced my thumb off – then watched as I tried to act casual while I bled all over her mail on the kitchen table.
Sometimes, I have to go through an experience a few different times to learn. I’m not sure that’s the same thing as learning things the hard way – more like third, fourth, fifth time’s the charm.
Take the bluegrass festival, for example.
This past Saturday was my third-ever bluegrass festival in Romney.
Year one, I got burnt to a crisp and eaten alive by bugs.
Year two, I also got a little bit burned, but at least remembered to bring sunscreen and bug spray.
Year three, though, I was ready.
I brought my big old tote bag with me, packed to the brim with goodies. I brought sunscreen (for face AND body) and bug spray (sweat resistant – seriously high-powered stuff), but the chemicals didn’t stop there.
I brought hand sanitizer, because this ain’t my first Porta Potty rodeo. I know the little hand-washing station runs out of soap in, like, 30 minutes. Not ideal, if you’re planning to be there all day.
I brought an entire roll of toilet paper (re: Porta Potty rodeo) and a roll of paper towels, anticipating a sticky-hands situation after, say, a root beer float or spur-of-the-moment consumption of funnel cake.
I brought extra camera batteries and memory cards, since my first year of the festival, I ran out of space in about an hour and a half. That’s a hard lesson to learn on the job.
Last year and the year before, I laid out a quilt on the grass to mark my spot – a decision that went south fast in 2022 after a downpour scattered us like roaches. The rain forecast this year pushed me to bring my big vinyl “patio mat,” which, at $25 on Wal-Mart clearance, was probably one of the best summer purchases ever.
After my third jaunt to this festival, I was unbothered about the “chaos” that always seems to follow events like this as folks try to leave the grounds.
Why was I unbothered? Well, because I have never in my 26 years on this earth seen a more well-oiled “zipper” pattern than I’ve seen getting out of Wapocoma. There aren’t cones, signage is limited and no one is directing traffic – but somehow, everyone knows what to do. It may look like chaos at first, but the reality is far from it.
In the last week, my state of preparedness for the festival tops my list of grand achievements in learning. I’ve graduated to the point where I don't think I could have BEEN more prepared for the event.
But for everything else in my 26-year-old life? Eh. Let’s just say, Juanita (God rest her soul) would be chuckling.
For instance, how is it that every year I struggle with fruit flies in my apartment? And what’s worse, I can’t seem to remember how I managed them in past years. Every day, I Google some iteration of “how to get rid of fruit flies in kitchen.”
Right now, I’ve got some skunked rosé poured into a red Solo cup on my counter, covered in plastic wrap poked with a bunch of holes. It seems to be working decently, but I’ll hold off on my report until I can get a better read. It’s very possible the wine won’t catch flies at all, but instead render them flushed, flirty and, well, buzzed.
Do a little dance, make a little love, ruin Emma’s produce, get down tonight.
I guess my festival prep expertise doesn't really translate over to pest control, huh?
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.