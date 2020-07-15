“That’s just the way it is
Some things will never change
That’s just the way it is.
Ahh, but don’t you believe them ”
Coronavirus is not influenza. A number of people keep equating these terms in order to minimize the gravity of the current coronavirus pandemic.
SARS CoV-2 is the most recent of 3 recent coronavirus epidemics (initially SARS and then MERS were the previous 2). Even trying to minimize coronavirus by calling it “just a flu” is also an exercise in specious rhetoric.
Know what else was “just a flu” ? The 1918 influenza pandemic, which had a devastating global death toll. (No one had a supposedly clever nickname like “kungflu” for that disaster.)
Unlike the previous 2 Coronavirus epidemics, SARS Covid-2 has a dangerous combination of traits. The previous 2 Coronaviruses had 2 features: 1 was virulent, but not as easily transmitted; the other was easily transmitted, but not as deadly.
The current Coronavirus is fairly easily transmitted and has spread widely in large part because infected individuals are contagious before they become symptomatic.
How deadly is the virus? To start with, let’s not assume that 99 percent of people don’t get sick from it. Based on the global death toll, the coronavirus is pretty deadly. The death toll, tabulated by expert scientists reveals a stark reality (a great online reference is available from Johns Hopkins Medicine).
This is not a hoax, folks. However, it is also well known that lots of people contract the virus and either remain minimally symptomatic or have mild to moderate illness and don’t require hospitalization.
What’s the mortality rate? The mortality rate would be the number of deaths due to Coronavirus divided by the number of individuals infected by Coronavirus.
Can that be calculated? Not precisely, and here’s why. In the early stages of the pandemic and even now, there has been insufficient testing to know the answer. Since the onset of the pandemic, a large number of people have died who were never tested, not counted as Coronavirus deaths and therefore, the numerator is assuredly underestimated.
Because there is inadequate testing and there exist people who have had mild illness and have never been tested, the denominator is also underestimated. When there is more extensive testing and with the passage of time, we’ll have a better idea, but not a precise calculation of the mortality rate from this disease.
Testing is important.
People who are sick are easy to detect because they are more likely to present for testing. Detection of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic people is a much harder task. But it is even more important to detect and quarantine this population because of the greater potential to spread the disease.
It can be an awful temptation for a minimally sick person to avoid testing and the risk of subsequent quarantine when the economy is bad and there is potential financial hardship from being forced to miss work.
Sen. Rand Paul, who has neither employment or financial insecurity, had typical symptoms, got tested, but didn’t quarantine until his test came back positive, which subsequently required several other people to quarantine because they were exposed to him. No one else got sick but it was no thanks to him.
There is no established effective treatment other than supportive care for people seriously ill with Coronavirus. Dexamethasone has shown some promise but the data on this is preliminary.
The less said about hydroxychloroquine, the better.
Convalescent plasma infusions remain a possible treatment. The idea behind this is that plasma from people who have recovered from Coronavirus has antibodies that can improve the status of people seriously ill from Coronavirus infection.
Other research is looking at monoclonal antibodies. What this involves is artificially manufacturing antibodies to the virus and infusing this instead of convalescent plasma. Not a reality yet.
Vaccine? Nope, not yet and likely not for another year.
A vaccine is not a slam dunk; we still don’t have vaccines for HIV or Hepatitis C despite decades of effort.
Antibody testing is becoming available, but the presence of antibodies is not yet known to equate to immunity of any meaningful duration, or possibly not any at all; we just don’t know yet.
So, what do we have in the arsenal that has a reasonable chance of success in stemming the tide and flattening the curve? Social distancing, quarantine of positive cases and those exposed to positive cases, and mask wearing in public when social distancing is not feasible.
Sadly, we now have ample evidence of infection rates climbing after recent relaxation of these types of measures. Like it or not, regardless of whether one feels these measures infringe on one’s rights and liberties, these are the only arrows in our quiver that have been shown to slow down infection and hospitalization rates.
That’s just the way it is. If we follow the scientific experts and employ measures that have a beneficial impact on the community’s health, hopefully this is one thing we can change.
Ahh, but don’t you believe them who think we have to acclimate to these rates of illness and death
The writer resides in Hampshire County and is part of the primary care team that treats patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. For an entertaining and expert discussion of health topics, I recommend that you give a listen to “Med Talk with Dr. Andy and Cosmic Charley” a podcast sponsored by and available on the Hampshire Review’s web site.
