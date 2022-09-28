Fall has arrived and I, for one, am glad to see it. I have noticed the night temps getting to the point where we need to keep an eye on them. Forty degree nights means it’s time to bring the plants in close to the house or give them some protection. Our porch plants are protected enough that temperatures in the high 40s won’t do them any harm, but the ones hanging on the deck will need to be moved. I am not ready to bring anything in the house yet, but with the crazy weather so far this year, that time may come sooner rather than later. I need to do a little replanting of 1 or 2 pots, so I guess it’s time to quit procrastinating and just do it.
If you’ve kept your Poinsettia throughout the summer, bear in mind they are tropical plants and cannot take temps below 60 degrees. If she has been summering outdoors, it’s time for her to come inside and not only because of the temperatures. Bear in mind, Poinsettias are prone to white flies, so check carefully before you bring her in and use insecticidal soap as soon as you spot any signs of trouble.
Poinsettias are photoperiod plants, meaning their bud development responds to the relative length of light and dark periods. If you want your Poinsettia to bloom, she needs around 14 hours of continuous darkness each night and that needs to begin now, at the end of September. Since our artificial lights can wreak havoc with this, the plant needs to be placed in a totally dark nighttime home, brought out in the morning, placed in a sunny window and watered sparsely during the day and then back to the 14 hours of dark at night.
Since this can be a pain in the neck to remember every day, set an alarm to remind yourself. This long-night, short-day regimen needs to continue without interruption for 8 to 10 weeks, or until small bracts begin to appear. At that point, she can resume her normal schedule and the bracts will continue to develop, providing you lovely holiday color.
Christmas and other cactus are also photoperiod plants, which is why a Thanksgiving cactus blooms at Thanksgiving, an Easter cactus blooms in the spring and Christmas cactus blooms at, well, you know when. Fortunately, they do that all on their own, with no help from us. Now, I realize many of us buy cactus during the holidays and then wonder why it blooms next year at Thanksgiving instead of Christmas. The answer is that growers adjust the light to force it to bloom at Christmas.
Although they require a dark period, the reason is different for Amaryllis. Their dark days are necessary for dormancy reasons. They’re not as temperature-sensitive as cactus and Poinsettias, but they should be dying back about now and need to go in a dark cupboard somewhere for about 8 weeks. If they were vacationing outdoors this summer, allow the soil to dry out completely, cut the leaves back about half an inch or so and check them carefully for pests before you ring them indoors. We have cut ours back and they are under the sink in the basement. I bought several at the end of the season at Tractor Supply, so some will stay dormant longer than others. That way we can have blooms continuously through February. Of course, I may need to pick up a few more in late December. As long as they have that 2-month period in dormancy, you can bring them out when it suits you. Just remember it needs to be out of dormancy for 6 to 8 weeks before it blooms. And yes, I know I told you all this a month ago.
Our Hellebores are doing exceptionally well this year and the stinking hellebore (Helleborus foetidus) has spread so much that some had to be moved to another garden. I find that to be an unpleasant name for a delightful plant. I added a bleeding heart (Dicentra spectabilis) to that group and I hope it will do well there. I plan to add some forget me not (Myosotis scorpioides) seeds to that garden this fall.
The Friends of the Library are hosting a silent auction this November and would welcome any donations of your artwork. You can call the library or simply bring it to the library.
