Sally Mullins

Fall has arrived and I, for one, am glad to see it. I have noticed the night temps getting to the point where we need to keep an eye on them. Forty degree nights means it’s time to bring the plants in close to the house or give them some protection. Our porch plants are protected enough that temperatures in the high 40s won’t do them any harm, but the ones hanging on the deck will need to be moved. I am not ready to bring anything in the house yet, but with the crazy weather so far this year, that time may come sooner rather than later. I need to do a little replanting of 1 or 2 pots, so I guess it’s time to quit procrastinating and just do it. 

If you’ve kept your Poinsettia throughout the summer, bear in mind they are tropical plants and cannot take temps below 60 degrees. If she has been summering outdoors, it’s time for her to come inside and not only because of the temperatures. Bear in mind, Poinsettias are prone to white flies, so check carefully before you bring her in and use insecticidal soap as soon as you spot any signs of trouble. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.