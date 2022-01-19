While it’s true that there were no voting machines in Biblical times, the Israelites of old voted on whether they would embrace the principles God presented at Mount Sinai as a blueprint for living a holy life.
In Exodus 24:7 it is written, “Then Moses took the Book of the Covenant and read it to the people. They responded, ‘We will do and hear everything the Lord has said.’”
That was the 1st time in the Bible that a voice vote was taken by all Hebrews to embrace the covenant that God set down before the Israelites.
The decision wasn’t made in a cave or in secret confines by self-appointed priests and political leaders. The true democratic process happened in an open place, the Sinai desert, for all to see and hear.
Even though it was God dictating the terms of their freedom, the people still voted to cast their lot with God and Moses, his prophet, thereby embracing the sacred writings we call the Scripture. We revere and cherish in a democratic society the voice of the people and their right to vote.
Recently numerous clergy from many faiths around our state wrote our local senators and our president, expressing their concerns and fears that many states have attempted to whittle away at the population of potential voters in America by passing legislation to curtail voting. Others say these state legislative efforts to increase restrictions on voting are to protect the integrity of the voting system.
Yet, these clergy wrote, “We cannot be clearer: you must act now to protect every American’s freedom to vote without interference and with confidence that their ballot will be counted and honored. Passing comprehensive voting rights legislation must be the number-one priority of the administration and Congress.”
By the way this letter was printed in the Charleston Gazette-Mail this past week and bears the signature of at least 3 clergy from Romney.
These religious leaders and many more are advocating that the president and the Senate pass legislation such as the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
Should clergy go beyond their duties of presiding over the rites and rituals of religious life to protect the right to vote, which is critical to the foundation of our democracy and our own survival as a nation?
It’s easy to cross the line, under the guise of protecting election integrity, by enacting laws that deprive or impede Americans from voting, based upon race and economic status. If the right to vote in America is a human rights issue, then shouldn’t religious leaders — and all Americans — feel compelled to speak out?
During the Civil Rights era, prominent leaders were driven by their faith to fight for equality. This is why we continue the push for voting rights today — our faith teaches us that each one of us deserves dignity and freedom.
America has been fighting over the right to vote since after the Civil War. But here we are, 60 years later still pushing.
In a speech entitled “Give us the Ballot,” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke on May 17, 1957, 3 years to the day after the Supreme Court’s Brown-v.-Board of Education, appealing to the nation to give Black American citizens the right to vote. “The denial of this sacred right (to vote) is a tragic betrayal of our democratic tradition,” King said.
And so as people of faith our most urgent request to every member of Congress is to give all of us the right to vote. Dr. King believed that the right to vote was part of the Bible’s sacred teachings and core values on justice, which is why the right to vote is a moral issue that religious leaders should be concerned about.
We are quite fortunate in our state of West Virginia that to date I am aware of no laws or restrictions to our voting. But not all states are so fortunate.
As was true for the Israelites, it is not just voting for a candidate, it is also about expressing our communal voice and belief in the values, policies and leadership of our great nation. For Dr. King and for clergy and for all people of faith, the right to vote was not just a secular issue.
It remains a religious value at the heart of being an American citizen and a human being. Let that voice which said in the Old Testament, “We will do and hear everything that the Lord has said,” ring true for all Americans when it comes to casting that sacred ballot.
Have a blessed week, readers. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Be kind to yourself so that you can be kind to others.
