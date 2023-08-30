I’m not a “loud” Facebook user. I have an account (like most of us do), but it is a rare occasion indeed that I actually share something on my timeline.
I update my profile picture every few months – to be seasonal, to reflect a recent haircut, to enjoy the wave of kind comments that boost my ego – but that’s it.
I’m a member of several groups on Facebook, and I have been known to scroll for a bit each evening, checking comments, reading posts about whatever poor local business’ teenage employees are under fire that day, seeing photos of lost dogs, babies, sappy anniversary posts, the works.
Recently, I saw something that made me stop and think. It wasn’t the post itself – which was a complaint about a local thrift store – but it was WHO posted it.
“Anonymous member.”
An “anonymous member” of one of Hampshire’s many Facebook groups had posted their opinion out to the world, causing a huge discussion on the page.
This unsettled me. Not because of the nature of the discussion or its content – everyone is entitled to their opinion – but because the person who posted it chose to remain anonymous.
In our line of work, “anonymous” means bupkis.
I can’t use a quote in an article from someone who wants to remain anonymous. I take every “anonymous” tip the newsroom gets with a big, fat grain of salt.
(I’m not talking about people who reach out to us anonymously because of their safety. That’s not what this is about.)
If an individual feels strongly enough to share their thoughts to the world, then they should feel comfortable having their name out there. It adds credibility to the concern, complaint or opinion.
And quite honestly, the fact that Facebook even allows people to post their thoughts anonymously is problematic. It’s giving a nameless, faceless person a platform to say whatever they want, regardless of the accuracy or implications.
Sort of like a bull in a china shop, except you don’t know which local farmer to call.
It’s a perfect segue for me to wax poetic about the beauty of letters to the editor. In the era of social media, we really don’t get as many letters to the newsroom; it’s easier for people to share their opinions online.
After all, sharing them online – maybe even anonymously, if that’s your cup of tea – has less rules than sending a letter to the Review newsroom. Here, we have a word limit (it’s 400), a requirement of a name and town (for verification purposes, to make sure it’s a REAL letter written by a REAL person) and a rule against blatant misinformation, attacks, libel or slander.
Online, folks can post whatever they want. It’s the rule of the world these days: Facebook gave every Tom, Dick and Harry that can type a platform to say what they want – and now Tom, Dick and Harry don’t even have to identify themselves when sharing their opinions.
If you read something in the Review that you had a reaction to – good or bad – send us a letter.
If something’s happening in the world that is making you smile, or cry, or rage, or even just tickling your funny bone, send us a letter.
If a Review columnist wrote something that made you think, send us a letter.
Letters to the editor are a beautiful thing, and when I was younger and flipping through my hometown newspaper at the breakfast table before school, it never occurred to me what their purpose could be.
They give people a platform beyond an ephemeral Internet space. Black and white newsprint.
Freedom of speech is real. Everyone is entitled to an opinion. As long as a letter isn’t libelous or an attack on a singular person or group (and as long as it fits our word limit and other guidelines), your opinion is valid and will likely appear on our Opinion page.
Freedom of speech is a beautiful thing, and being confident enough in your own position or your own thoughts to submit a letter with your name attached to it is even more beautiful.
It’s community news at work in real-time – and it’s participatory and amazing when done right.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
