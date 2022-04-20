I spend a lot of time thinking and writing about ways to make gardening easier.
As we get older, our love of gardening may not wane but many times the body does. Maybe it’s because there are so many baby boomers, but there are a lot of articles these days filled with ways to ease the strain of gardening on our bodies.
I’ve tried to pass many of these tips on to you readers and this year will be no exception, so if there are some ideas you’ve read before, I apologize.
When gardening, I always carry a knife in my pocket. My favorite is a Sandvik all-stainless steel folding pocket knife. It’s totally flat, less than a quarter of an inch thick, easy to slip into a pocket and simple to sharpen (I cheat and use the knife sharpening steel from the kitchen and it does a good job).
It was in the AM Leonard catalog many years ago and was not expensive. Look for a knife with a stainless steel blade that won’t rust, is easy to open and close and is small enough to fit in your hand without being bulky. If you fold it after use and immediately put it back in your pocket you won’t lose it.
Clean it with an alcohol swab — never water — and you’ll have it for a long time. Once you get in the habit of carrying one in your pocket, you’ll wonder how you gardened without it.
No matter what you plant, but especially if it’s seeds, mark the row. It is sooo easy to forget what you planted and those seedlings will look alike for a while before turning into something you recognize.
Broken plastic or metal mini-blind slats are easily made into durable plant markers. Just cut them to the length you need, make a point at one end and they’ll go into the soil with no problem. A grease pencil or permanent marker will keep the name readable through many seasons.
Kept with your gardening tools, an old pair of scissors or a cheap pair of kitchen shears from the dollar store will be worth their weight in gold.
You can trim just about anything from mini-blind slats to dead flowers and small shrubs with them and you won’t be fretting if you leave them out in the rain or lose them. Children’s plastic scissors work well in the yard and they won’t rust.
Save your used tea bags this winter and put them to good use when spring arrives. Allow them dry out, remove the leaves from the little bags and store them in a can. In spring, spread about a cup’s worth of leaves under your rose bushes every 2 or 3 weeks.
Or, fill a large pot with water, add a couple handfuls of leaves and make a big batch of tea. Then use the water (leaves and all) for your acid-loving azaleas and hollies.
If you didn’t get a rain gauge last year, get one now and put it up. Most gardens need about 1 inch of rain per week during the growing season. So if you only get a half-inch, you know you need to compensate with another half inch from your sprinkler.
If you haven’t planted any daylilies with your daffodils, it’s not too early or late to do so. Once those daffodils have finished blooming, you’ll be glad for the daylily leaves.
You should deadhead your daffodils, but never cut the foliage back until it becomes a nasty dead looking yellow. Planting daylilies over them camouflages the daffodil leaves but allows them to do their work for next year’s flowers.
Many of us who use a wheelbarrow know that if you don’t get everything finished at the end of the day, you have to wheel it back to the garage or shed for the night in case it rains. Sometimes you’ve mixed your soil in it and left it outside and find yourself running out in the evening to get it out of unexpected wind or rain.
A plastic cover can help avoid this. You can buy plastic tablecloths for outdoor tables and a 60-inch round one with elastic around it will fit very nicely over your wheelbarrow. That way you could leave tools and soil in it at the end of the day and even a load of firewood would stay protected overnight in winter.
They do make covers specifically for wheelbarrows, but the tablecloth is cheaper and easier to find.
