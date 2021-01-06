I’m not doing it this year. I refuse to set myself up for failure again like I’ve done in years past. Promises of eating less, cutting out anything that’s sweet and staying away from sodas have been broken time and time again and usually within the first 2 weeks of the new year.
So why bother? Why put myself through the gruesome pains that go along with watching everybody else eat big juicy cheeseburgers, chug down a 2-liter bottle of soda and finish it off with an oversized helping of creamy cheesecake while I sit and munch on lettuce and tuna? I’m not knocking diets, and I’m definitely not ragging on anyone who has conquered the battle of the bulge. But reality for me is journaling time after time (that is if I kept a journal) with entries that go something like this:
Day 1: Did wonderful. Made it through the day with not being bad even one time.
Day 2-6: Not doing too bad. Have had my weak moments but have only given in about 50 percent of the time. But hey, 50 percent is still better than giving up altogether.
Day 7-14: Focus on the positive and not the negative. Remember, if you fall off the horse, you just have to get back up and ride again — whatever that’s supposed to mean.
Day 15: Stupid horse. I never liked riding horses anyway. Besides, if you can’t stay on the horse you probably ought to stay off the crazy thing before you get hurt really bad. You guessed it, didn’t do very well today.
Day 16-21: Traded the horse in on a wagon. Falling off the wagon doesn’t seem to hurt as much as falling off that crazy horse. Although, still not sure what horses and wagons have to do with trying to lose weight.
Day 21: Police called to my home. Neighbors heard gunshots coming from my house. No one hurt, just shot the bathroom scales numerous times.
Day 22: Gotta love my wife. She is such an encouragement. Tells me I look good in the orange jumpsuit the police gave me for brandishing a weapon.
Day 23-31: More encouragement from my wife. Tells me I’m bound to lose weight during my incarceration.
Okay, so I’m exaggerating. But that’s about the way a diet seems to me, so why make promises to myself I know I can’t keep? On the serious side of all of this, my experiences of making resolutions over the years has taught me that I am pretty much a failure when it comes to disciplining my own life in any area. The spirit may be willing, but the flesh is weak. I also recognize that the only way I can overcome any obstacle in my life — including losing weight — is to pray and ask God, not to help me lose weight, but to help me learn to discipline my life with help from his word and the Holy Spirit.
It’s a matter of learning Godly principals of how to overcome adversities and challenges in my life of any magnitude and then to allow the Holy Spirit and the principles of his word to help me be an overcomer. One look and it’s easy to tell that I’m still working on the discipline part of my life. Dealing with medications and other things that affect my appetite and tend to make me want to eat more doesn’t help in the losing weight category. But, I think this year, instead of making myself another useless promise, I will turn to prayer and the word instead of the resolution.
First published Jan. 2, 2014
