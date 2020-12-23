It's 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and I'm sitting in a motel in Jessop, Md., writing because sleep for some reason is eluding me. I am here just outside of Baltimore because I am with a team of individuals from a few different churches, including Augusta, Kirby, Maysville and Cumberland, Md. Most of us met together early Monday morning, loaded into a van and set out for our destination — a warehouse operated by Operation Christmas Child, an affiliate of Samaritan's Purse.
I've heard it said that "all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy," which may be true had Jack been with us, but we didn't want to take a chance on the old saying being true with the ones who had come along.
Allowing plenty of time, we sidetracked from our route and stopped by the old historic town of Ellicott City, Md., for a few hours of mostly window-shopping and lunch in a quaint little bistro-style establishment on the lower end of town. By 3 p.m., we had checked into our hotel, and everyone headed to his/her individual rooms for an hour-long break.
Being somewhat tired I had decided that lying down for an hour-long respite would be a novel idea. I took advantage of it with a deep sleep nap that lasted for the full hour, which is most likely why it is now 12:55 a.m. and I'm still wide awake writing this column.
But this story isn't for the purpose of detailing a play-by-play account of a brief vacation with a select group of people from a variety of churches. Instead it's about sharing what happens when God's people get together for the purpose of doing something to benefit the Kingdom of God. It's about sharing a story of how a simple shoebox filled with inexpensive novelties, toys and necessities that we take advantage of on a daily basis like soap and a washcloth, a toothbrush and toothpaste, can touch the life of a nameless, faceless child somewhere in a remote village, oftentimes in a country whose name we can't even pronounce. It's about watching countless teams of people from all over the country converge on a large warehouse filled with literally hundreds of thousands of those inconspicuous shoeboxes.
Some folks I have talked to over the years have somehow gotten the impression that these shoeboxes are nothing more than a bunch of dollar-store items quickly thrown together in haste — that they have been done in order to sooth someone's conscience and make him or her feel as if he or she has done something for a needy kid. But nothing could be further than the truth.
With more than 50,000 shoeboxes per day being inspected and packed for shipment to some foreign country like Zambia, Panama, Costa Rica or even Appalachia, right here in the good ole US of A, it's easy to see that these boxes have been packed with lots of love, compassion and consideration. And it's amazing to see that the United States alone will this year give around 8.3 million children a Christmas to remember. Now these 8.3 million will be loaded onto planes, trains and ships, as well onto the backs of elephants and camels or any other means necessary to deliver them to children around the world.
This column is about a simple trip of a couple dozen people from different churches in our area who were willing to put doctrinal differences aside and work hand-in-hand, shoulder-to-shoulder, together for a purpose far bigger than our own selves or our own churches, and we enjoyed every minute of it.
And I am reminded of Jesus words, "In as much as you've done it unto the least of these, you've done it unto me." Wow. That's a lot to wrap this now tired mind around, but that's pretty amazing.
First published Dec. 10, 2015
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.