Celebrating the 4th birthday with Kayden Ayers during the weekend was a special event for family and friends. Kayden is the son of E. J. and Krista Ayers.
Also, belated wishes to Bently, who celebrated his 3rd birthday with family and friends helping him celebrate. Bently is the son of Steven and Tara Riggleman.
Also, belated Anniversary wishes to Steven and Tara Riggleman and also to faithful readers of Hampshire Review in Florida being Garland and Mary Heare on 56 years of marriage. Congratulations to both of these couples.
The Lupton family – Nancy Poland, Joyce Binghan, Cinda Bowman, Margaret and Marion Rog and Renee Pownall gathered in Morgantown at Apple Annie’s for a nice meal and time of fellowship.
Eddie and Melinda Racey were recently blessed with Randy Conneway of Capon Bridge visiting with them.
Mike and Antje Padgett of Middletown, Va. and son Matthew spent time recently in Pot Lick Cove last week.
Richard Mann of Princeton, W.Va. spent a few days in Pot Lick Cove also and was joined with some friends from Morgantown.
Ernie and Betty Racey enjoyed having the following visitors recently: Nelson and Carolyn Stephens of Martinsburg, Amanda and Perry Casto of Middletown, Va. Gabe and Dashell Simms, Eddie Combs, and Richard Mann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.