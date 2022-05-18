What’s in a name?
In Biblical days names meant everything. Names were carefully thought out and considered. They didn’t always fit with the intentions of the parent when naming a child, but other times they couldn’t have been more perfect.
Jacob, for instance meant supplanter or deceiver. His name fit him well since he conspired to steal his brother’s birthright. He later repented and God changed his name to Israel, which meant “fighter of God.” (Genesis 32)
Other names were were so significant that the children of some prophets had to carry around the name and its meaning for his or her entire life.
From an online Q&A knowledgebase, “The Biblical prophet Hosea, a righteous man, was first commanded by God to marry a prostitute. (Hosea 1:2). This was a Holy Spirit-inspired analogy with Hosea as the Lord and his adulterous wife Gomer as wayward Israel.”
Hose’s 2nd child was a girl who he named Lo-ruhamah (Hosea 1:6-7) In the Hebrew, “Ruhamah” refers to God’s tender mercy and literally means “womb,” symbolizing the astonishing love that Yahweh bears for His chosen people.
But when the prefix “Lo-” — which is a negative prefix — is added it means “No Mercy” or “No Pity,” indicating the withdrawal of God’s love, mercy, and compassion from Israel. God had not changed, but Israel had.
So what’s in a name? Pretty much everything. Hosea’s 3rd child, a son, given to him by the prostitute Gomer was named “Lo-ammi” which means “not my people.” (Hosea 1:8-9)
It’s probably a good thing that we aren’t forced to live up, or down to the name given to us in today’s society. For instance what happens to a son who has been given a name that means “Leader” who doesn’t want to be a leader? As he grows he is taught the significance of his name and is groomed for the proposed role, but a streak of lethargy sets in coupled by blatant criticism and sarcasm constantly tossed his way and he decides “I don’t like my name. I don’t want to be a leader.”
Likewise, imagine the little blonde-haired, blue-eyed daughter who is inadvertently given a name that has a disparaging connotation to it and all she wants is to be known for being nice and cordial, but folks won’t let her because according to her name that’s not what she is supposed to be.
The great name given to one person in the Bible was and is not only significant in Biblical days, but is still so today was laid out in the early chapters of Luke’s gospel and that is Jesus.
“Thou shalt call His name Jesus for He shall save His people from their sins.”
He came unto His own and His own “received Him not.” Therefore the door was thrown open to the gentile, the Greek, the Italian and every person “whosoever will.”
No matter what name was given to us at birth, no matter what significance it places upon us, Jesus can make all things new by giving us a name that identifies us as a son or daughter of the Most High God that we will carry throughout all eternity.
How can such a thing be? And how can it be open to rich and poor, young and old, tall and short, heavy or thin, to every person without prejudice?
Because God is no respecter of persons, but gave His Son to die for all mankind that whosoever would believe on Him will not perish will but will be given eternal life. C. Austin Miles penned an old hymn titled “There’s a New Name Written Down in Glory.”
The 1st stanza says, “I was once a sinner but I came, pardon to receive from my Lord; This was freely given and I found that He always kept His word. (chorus) There’s a new name written down in glory, and it’s mine, Oh yes it’s mine; and the white robed angels sing the story, a sinner has came home. There’s a new name written down in glory, and it’s mine, oh yes it’s mine. With my sins forgiven I am bound for heaven, never more to roam.”
Now that’s what’s in a name. Blessed be God.
