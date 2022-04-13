Every year we are reminded of the death and resurrection of Jesus as the church takes time to celebrate the Easter season.
Each aspect is essential. The death of Jesus paid the penalty for sin, satisfying God’s wrath and securing eternal life for the children of God. The resurrection verifies this is true.
When Jesus rose from the dead, the empty tomb was a declaration that God had accepted the sacrifice of Christ. However, when Christ rose from the dead, it wasn’t the end.
Jesus promised that after His departure, He would return. John 14:1-3 reads, “Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also.”
This promise means the resurrection we celebrate on Easter is an announcement that He is Risen, and it’s a reminder that He will return.
Often the focus at Easter is on the work of Christ in the past. This year I would encourage you to think about how the Easter story affects your future. Strive to make this Easter personal.
Every child of God would benefit from meditating on the idea that Christ rose from the dead for you. It’s about a personal encounter with the risen Lord. It also means that Jesus is coming back for you as well.
Again, His return will also be a personal encounter with the ascended Christ. One of the good things about the special seasons of celebration in the church calendar is that they allow you to deepen your current relationship with God while preparing you for His future return.
The days may seem dark at times, but never darker than the week leading up to the cross. The world may appear harsh at times, but never harsher than the day evil men crucified your Savior for you.
The future may seem uncertain at times, but never more than the time the disciples spent between the crucifixion and the resurrection. So, as you celebrate the resurrection, focus your attention past tomorrow, beyond world events, and look toward eternity.
When Jesus rose from the grave, victorious over sin and death, He secured your future, and no one can ever take that away. Because Paul knows that Jesus rose from the dead “for him,” he can say in Galatians 2:20, “I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.”
This Easter, make the resurrection personal. He is risen for you. And because He rose for you, He is returning for you too. Hallelujah.
