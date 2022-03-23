This Sunday for many is the 4th Sunday in Lent. Our lectionary has us reread the Gospel lesson of what many call the Prodigal Son story.
This is the 3rd parable in a series in which Jesus is talking about something found that was lost. In each of these parables, the joy in the one who finds that which was lost is unmeasurable, vast. Their joy and excitement leap off the pages, straight into our hearts.
I believe we are called to revisit this parable because of where we are on our Lenten journey. During our journey we have searched the scriptures to try and understand how we might draw closer to our Creator. In that search, we have come to the realization that our journey reminds us once more of God’s grace and mercy.
That God has, and is, close to us. It is not so much that God is lost from us but rather we have separated ourselves from God in things we say and do. God is the constant; we are the variable.
And so, we focus 1st on the father’s joy in seeing his son return to him. We already know we sin. We feel it every time we lose our temper, or make a snide remark or look down on another. We know.
We may act as if we do not. We may search for justification for our actions or our words, but we know. And, then like the young man in our Gospel lessons we come to realize just how much our Father loves us.
And we return home. There we are greeted with bells and whistles, maybe not physically, but definitely spiritually.
For those who may be thinking, “Thank God, I’m not like you. I’ve always stayed with my Creator, my God,” you might want to look at the elder son in this story.
He stayed with Dad. But what was his reaction to seeing the celebration for the lost one returning home? Might it be a bit of envy? Of anger? Of “what about me?” going on there?
It’s so easy to think we have an advantage because of the years in which we have walked with the Lord. That can easily turn into smugness and arrogance on our part.
Lent provides the space in which we can examine ourselves to try and understand how we can so easily separate ourselves from God.
The Prodigal Son story reminds each of us, whether we have faithfully served our Lord our entire life or if we have strayed but returned home and been restored, that each of us are in need of God’s grace and mercy. Each of us, as Paul said “Have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23)
Sometimes that is a bitter pill to swallow. We can get so puffed up in our worthiness; the good we do; that we forget that as fragile humans, with even more fragile egos, we fail to be who and what God calls us to be.
Lent is a spiritual growth hormone for those who use this time wisely. Rereading passages that call us to examine, really examine, our relationship with God, leaves us on our knees, praising God for God’s grace and admitting we do not deserve it, no matter how much we sometimes think we do.
And so, we continue on. We continue to scrutinize our relationship with our Creator and we pray that the spirit will continue to reveal how we might draw closer to the God we serve. Onward and upward, friends.
