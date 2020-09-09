l want to begin this week with an apology. I have been drying flowers, especially hydrangeas, for over 25 years and even had a business in Charles Town selling dried and fresh flowers.
But, this year when I cut the white blooms on our lovely “Annabelle” hydrangea and hung them up to dry, instead of staying pristine white, they turned brown on the edges. I tried a week later with the same result.
Even when allowed to dry on the plant, the flowers are turning brown quickly. The only thing that’s different this summer is all the rain we’re having. There is no doubt hydrangeas need water, but the soil can only absorb so much and while it’s not drowning, the shrub is never drying out.
It’s not something you can readily see, but I think there is simply too much moisture being retained within the plant and the flowers are not drying as quickly as they normally do.
So, if you tried drying hydrangeas and didn’t have good luck with them, I apologize for encouraging you.
We can all agree this has been anything but a normal year. This spring and summer have certainly been “wait and see” times in our garden. But there is not one thing we can do to change it, so we just do what we can and move on.
If you have any houseplants that may be damaged by cooler night temperatures, keep an eye on the nighttime forecasts and bring them in if necessary. This is why it’s good to have them ready for the end of the summer vacation days.
Containers of calla lilies may need to be moved closer to the house. If your begonias, impatiens or other bedding plants begin to look poorly, decide whether you need to replace them with some pansies or other fall plants. I know it’s early and I hate to think about it, but better safe than sorry.
I dare say the marigolds will be going strong for a long time yet. They really are quite cheery and the deer don’t eat them, but for some reason they never get planted in our garden. Next year may be the one we decide to break down and plant them.
The clematis and many of our daylilies are already dying back little by tittle. Usually when this happens early in September, it’s because it’s hot and they’re not getting enough water, but that’s not the reason this year.
The 60-degree nights are causing many plants to yellow prematurely. Cutting all the yellow leaves back is good, but the green ones need to stay and continue to manufacture food. This applies to all your perennials.
But even if you do cut them back to the ground, do not mulch yet. It’s tempting because it looks so much better, but you need to wait until the ground freezes. We mulch perennials then so they don’t heave out of the ground during the freezing and thawing of winter which is different from mulching your garden rows to hold back the weeds when a crop has finished.
The peonies are looking poorly, but they need to be hit by that first killer frost and tum brown before you cut them down to the ground for winter. The exception to this would be any you need to divide or transplant.
Since this is the time of year to do any dividing, cut back any you intend to transplant before you dig them out. Be aware that peonies do not like to be disturbed and may not produce flowers for a couple years after they’re transplanted. So only move them when it’s absolutely necessary to disrupt the plant you’re leaving in the ground when you take the division.
In other words, only dig out the crowded areas, gently redistributing the original tubers unless you are moving the entire plant.
One word about those peony tubers. I once had a lady give me a black garbage bag full of peony tubers. Her father in New England had given them to her during her visit a few weeks previously and she couldn’t use them all. They were all mixed up in the bag so we planted them in several groups.
Three years later we had many different colored blooms growing together. The point is they had been dug from his garden and kept in the bag for a good while, but they all bloomed. This is the opposite of dividing and transplanting your perennials all at one time.
Peony tubers are quite hardy and although I wouldn’t advise keeping them in a bag like that, they will survive not being planted immediately, making it easy to share them. I have found iris rhizomes to be hardy that way also.
Our hanging geraniums are looking better now than they did all summer. They got some cosmetic trimming and bit of fertilizer a few weeks ago and are doing well. They seem to enjoy the cooler weather better than some of our other seasonal plants.
The dahlias in the boxes on the porch banisters are beginning to die back. It’s tempting to give them a shot of fertilizer and have another round of flowers, but I am clipping off brown leaves here and there and hoping for warmer weather for them. At least the bulbs can get some nourishment before they go into winter hibernation.
The spider plant (Chlorophytum) needs to be moved closer to the house, but he can stay on the porch for now. It is just too early to be worrying about taking everything indoors. I say that, but with a close eye on the nighttime forecasts.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
