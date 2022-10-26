Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

Last week, I told my coworker I was taking a week off work to accompany our child on a school trip. She started asking me for details about it. She’d ask a question, and I’d answer, “I’m not sure.” She’d ask another question and I’d say, “I don’t know.” That went on for at least 3 or 4 more inquiries until finally, I offered, “Our son is a wealth of information.” She laughed and knowingly acknowledged, “Oh, it’s your son’s trip. You’ll find out the day you leave.” Apparently, she has a son, too.

It reminded me of when our boy told me he was attending a school dance that Saturday, the Tuesday before. Luckily, I was already near a mall when he finally decided. I Facetimed from the menswear section of the department store. I walked amongst racks of dress slacks and sports coats with my phone in front of me, asking, “Do you like this one?” “What size is your old jacket?” “Do your dress shoes still fit?” “Would you want a bow tie or a regular tie?” When I hung up, the salesclerk, who had been watching me from afar, sagely observed, “Dance this Saturday, and he just told you tonight that he was going?”

