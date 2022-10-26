Last week, I told my coworker I was taking a week off work to accompany our child on a school trip. She started asking me for details about it. She’d ask a question, and I’d answer, “I’m not sure.” She’d ask another question and I’d say, “I don’t know.” That went on for at least 3 or 4 more inquiries until finally, I offered, “Our son is a wealth of information.” She laughed and knowingly acknowledged, “Oh, it’s your son’s trip. You’ll find out the day you leave.” Apparently, she has a son, too.
It reminded me of when our boy told me he was attending a school dance that Saturday, the Tuesday before. Luckily, I was already near a mall when he finally decided. I Facetimed from the menswear section of the department store. I walked amongst racks of dress slacks and sports coats with my phone in front of me, asking, “Do you like this one?” “What size is your old jacket?” “Do your dress shoes still fit?” “Would you want a bow tie or a regular tie?” When I hung up, the salesclerk, who had been watching me from afar, sagely observed, “Dance this Saturday, and he just told you tonight that he was going?”
I asked how she knew. She pointed to two other frazzled moms walking in the same menswear section as me, accompanied by their less than thrilled teenage sons. “We’ve been seeing it for weeks. Boys.” She asked if I had any other children. I answered that I also have two daughters, one older and one younger than their brother. “I bet your oldest daughter would already have a dress by now, right?”
I acknowledged not only would she have a dress, but it would’ve been the 4th one she bought. After all her returns, she would have bought matching shoes, had her nails done, and made plans about where to go before and after the dance. Evidently, that is why four days before Homecoming, the men’s section was swarming with frustrated moms and sons while the junior miss section was bare racked and void of customers. One of the biggest differences between the Savage daughters and son is how they fill in the details.
In contrast to her little brother, our oldest daughter likes to share what’s happening in her life. Sometimes a little too much for my comfort. Last year, as she recounted to me the very typical 1st year of college experiences she was having, I finally had to say, “Remember, I’m still your mother. I don’t need to know or want to know all the details.” I reminded her that some things are best kept between her and her close friends.
To this day, there are things that only a handful of my dearest friends, the person who delivered film at Clark Photos, and I know, and that’s ok. I gave my parents enough things to worry about without sharing every questionable decision I ever made with them. I’m starting to understand why both my parents would only half-jokingly indicate that most of the gray hairs on their heads had my name on them.
In fact, recently, I’ve noticed a few white hairs of my own. If that’s not bad enough, our youngest daughter likes to point out that even though she favors me enough to unlock my phone with her face, she doesn’t have nearly the wrinkles I do. I’m not sure which is more, the laugh lines or the worry lines. However, I am confident that neither existed before I was the mom of 3 Savages, no matter how much information they do or do not share.
