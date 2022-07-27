“And not only so, but we glory in tribulations also, knowing that tribulation worketh patience; and patience, experience, and experience, hope.” Romans 5:3-4
Happy birthday to Gary Ginevan, July 21; Shannon Shanks, July 22; Julie Masse, July 24; Darlene Bradfield, July 25; Tasha Rannells, July 27; April Hendrick, July 30l Ireland and Bockius Heavner, July 30.
Anniversary wishes to Colton and Sarah Corbin, July 21; Steve and Betty Thomas, July 26; Andrew and Shannon Largent, July 27; Denny and Angie Smith, July 27.
State Road is working on Slanesville Pike. If you are traveling during the daytime, you could be delayed or take a shortcut. After they fix the culverts, then we are supposed to get a hard cap. Spring Gap Road really needs hard capped.
Capon Chapel Church had a nice attendance for Vacation Bible School, about 40 children and 20 adults. Taulana Hamblin was the director and did a wonderful job with a picnic on Friday evening. The theme was Zoom-a-rang Down Under. Children outdid their singing.
Tammy and Bob Hoffert from Montana are visiting family for a few days. They have a son in Winchester, sister Jean Shindle in Hagerstown, Sharon and Roger Montgomery in Points, Teresa Campbell in Paw Paw, Terri and Mike Santymire in Old Town and brother Timmy and Pam in Capon Bridge. It has been about 3 years since they have seen each other – a great time to gather.
Heat has been really hot; please take care of each other and drink plenty of water. Children don’t know about the heat; keep them safe. If you don’t sweat, call 911; that is a sign of dehydration.
Remember in prayer Mildred, Virginia Pyles and Robin Leatherman, Bonnie Stotler, Scottie Bohrer, Jack Bender, Terri Santymire, Timmy Rannells, Crystal Moreland, Nathan Travis, George Lease Sr., Keith Lambert Jr., Mary Moreland, Ashley Rannells and Shirley Tisdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.