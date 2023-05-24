Something I’ve noticed Hampshire County does a lot is compare apples and oranges.
Apples and peaches, maybe, since we’re in orchard country.
Take the town barn and the pool. Apples and peaches.
I try very hard not to get sucked into Facebook’s world of negativity, conspiracy theories and general misinformation, but sometimes, it’s like when someone has a big booger: you just can’t look away.
It seems that lots of people in the online world are under the impression that the money raised to renovate and restore the barn should have gone to the pool.
That the old barn is only going to be used as an event center; a pool is much more important.
That if the town has thousands of dollars for repairing and renovating an old barn, they should have funded maintenance to the pool.
Misinformation is wild, isn’t it? Most of the time, it’s a heck of a lot more interesting than the actual truth, and sometimes a lot more believable, too.
There’s a lot of that surrounding these two very different – VERY separate – projects.
Really, that’s the first thing people need to understand: the projects aren’t related. When the town acquired the red behemoth from the state in 2020, it was in bad shape. The West Virginia Department of Education owned it, and since it wasn’t being used or maintained, it fell into dilapidation.
When the town finally had it in its possession, initial ideas about its renovation bounced around – wistful hopes about the potential of the restoration of this big, beautiful building.
(As a side note, there has been NO official decision about what the restored structure will be used for. All that has been confirmed is that it will be for “community use.” That’s broad, yes, and initially I was skeptical. “How do you get the community to back a project when they can’t visualize its outcome?” I thought. Turns out, the barn was in such bad shape, the priority was repair and renovation – THEN worry about use.)
In 2020, the pool was in bad shape, too. In June of 2020, the pool was closed due to Covid-19 concerns, but an article in the Review read,
“The opening would have been delayed until mid-July…so chlorine tanks could be moved out of the pump house into their own shelter. Maintenance director Richard Kizer said the move was vital to prevent further deterioration of the pump house from the chlorine…(Keri) Shreve said parks and rec will take the summer to complete that project and other improvements so the pool can reopen in 2021.”
To me, that sounds like there was a lot that needed to be done on that pool property in 2020 – something that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, since it was built by volunteers in the 1960s.
Consider this: when the school bond passed in 2020, there was a chunk of the money going to “necessary repairs and upgrades” to Hampshire High School. When it passed, folks were clamoring for information about why a new high school wasn’t built into the bond. Why? Because the structure needs work; it was built in 1964.
When was the pool built? 1962 – and by volunteers, no less. If a high school building needs work after decades of use, why wouldn’t a pool?
In March of 2021, the Review published an article highlighting the pool’s need for a new $5,500 pump, and the town’s approval to allow several community members to fundraise for the pool, which they did – a virtual auction that spring.
Again – it was no secret that the pool was a) tight on funding or b) in bad shape. That April, there was a pool cleanup where community volunteers could come help out.
How many showed up?
Five. Who were they? The mayor and four town parks and rec board members.
In May of 2022, the Review published a front-page article celebrating 60 years of the Romney pool. Here are a few snippets:
“The pool turns 60 in August and has only had one major renovation since its original construction, so money is always tight when it comes to repairs, new equipment and general maintenance costs. That’s why the pool is holding a raffle…”
“There’s no escaping it: the pool is old. Upkeep is expensive and lurching to a start after the global pandemic hasn’t been easy.”
And again, in case the point wasn’t hammered home enough:
“Pool maintenance is costly and difficult. Shreve explained that the last big renovation for the pool was in 2005, when pool liners were added and a new poolhouse was constructed…much of the concrete is almost 20 years old, Shreve added.”
To declare that the community was never made aware that the pool was in bad shape is categorically false.
Most of the time, government “transparency” requires active seeking on a citizen’s part to collect information. A municipality, a County Commission, a school board or a parks and rec board are not going to knock on your door with an informational pamphlet. You have to attend meetings. You have to ask questions. Send emails. Make calls. Only then are you able to cry “cover-up.”
If anything is clear from the information that’s been presented to the community for years, it’s that there isn’t any town money available for these projects – neither the barn nor the pool.
The town submitted grant applications – lots of them – for both projects, too. I don’t have enough space here to wax poetic about that, but the idea that town money is going toward one project over another is, again, false as false can be.
Money raised by private individuals for the barn’s restoration doesn’t mean, “the town doesn’t care about the pool.” It just means that a group of passionate citizens took action.
And passionate citizens have taken action to help with pool fundraising, too: back in 2021 and now in 2023, when there have now been two public meetings aimed to get folks brainstorming about how the community can raise money for the pool.
The pool and the barn? Apples and peaches.
I’m going to do something that’s extremely uncharacteristic, and quote a comment I saw about these projects on Facebook.
Anita Wilson hit the nail right on the head: “Both of these are worthy causes. If you are passionate about either one, get involved.”
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
