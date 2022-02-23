February is Heart Month. During this month, heart health is spotlighted, and for good reason.
According to statistics from the CDC, in 2020 heart disease was and remained the leading cause of death in the United States. Approximately 697,000 people died from heart disease in 2020. The most prevalent form of heart disease, coronary artery disease, accounted for 361,000 deaths that same year, about 52% of the total heart related deaths.
Put in perspective of other causes of death, heart disease resulted in 94,000 more deaths that year than cancer deaths. The death toll from heart disease that year was nearly twice the death toll from Covid 19.
So, I couldn’t leave heart month go by without a mention of risk factors.
There are a number of risk factors for heart disease, most of which are treatable. The most important risk factor is cigarette smoking.
Smokers have about a 1.59 relative risk of coronary disease compared to non-smokers. That is, their risk is 59% higher than a non-smoker.
On a side note, cigarette smoking also increases the risk of stroke, peripheral arterial disease, and erectile dysfunction, (24 to 39% higher risk on this last adverse effect, depending on how many cigarettes are smoked).
Another risk factor is high blood pressure. Untreated high blood pressure increases the risk of developing arteriosclerosis, which affects the coronary arteries and other blood vessels.
In most people, high blood pressure does not cause symptoms. As a result, it is referred to as the “silent killer.” Like cigarette smoking, high blood pressure is a condition that is treatable and restoring normal blood pressure can reduce the risk of heart attack.
There are a variety of medications that can successfully treat hypertension in the event that weight loss and sodium restriction are not adequate to meet goal readings.
Another risk factor is high cholesterol. Hyperlipidemia is noted in about 80% of patients with premature coronary artery disease (before age 55 in males, 65 in females), versus a 45% incidence in age matched individuals without premature coronary disease.
Although diet affects the cholesterol level, in most individuals, over 50% of cholesterol is manufactured in the body. It is estimated that over 50% of Americans have elevated LDL cholesterol (bad fraction cholesterol). It is estimated that only about 35% are adequately managing this problem.
Like hypertension, hypercholesterolemia is a condition that in and of itself causes no symptoms. Hyperlipidemia is also treatable with medications if diet and other measures are not effective.
There are risk calculators that use these and other factors in calculating a 10-year risk of heart attack and stroke.
Meet Patient No. 1, a 60-year-old man, white, with total cholesterol of 200, HDL cholesterol of 50, normal blood pressure, no diabetes and a non-smoker. His 10-year risk of heart attack or stroke is 7.7%.
Now, take Patient No. 1, and add that he is a smoker. His risk rises to 12.3%.
Now take Patient No. 1, still a non-smoker, but his cholesterol is 260 and HDL of 40. His risk level is 11.5%.
Now, take Patient No. 1, put in risk factors of smoking and a cholesterol level of 260 with HDL of 40. His risk level rises to 18%.
Smoking raises his risk more than elevated cholesterol. Both factors make his risk very high for trouble down the road.
February is Heart Month, every month is Heart Month, every day is Heart Day. Your primary care clinician is your best source for information about your heart risk, along with other medical problems.
The writer is a member of the primary care clinician team at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Other members are Family Practitioner Dr. Andy Wilcox, Nurse Practitioner Missy Strite, and Physician Assistants Karen Kimmel and Brianna Maxfield.
