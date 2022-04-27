I know I talk a lot about going to the garden center and choosing plants, etc, but it has a lot of impact on your gardening year.
So bear with me 1 final time.
Before you go to the garden center, do a little research. Check your garden magazines and catalogs 1 last time and making 1 final list of favorite plants and tools you need.
Take an inventory of your potting soil, soil amendments, fertilizers, pots and the like before you go so you can buy what you need and are ready to plant when you get home. It will also keep you from duplicating items you already have.
Try to shop during off hours. A beautiful spring Saturday morning when the garden center is jam-packed with gardeners is not a good time to shop in a leisurely way. Ask what day or days the fresh new plants arrive and plan to shop on that afternoon.
Stop in often to check new products and plants. And as always, read the label. All the information you need is on the plant label or the package, but if you don’t see the information you need, don’t be afraid to ask the staff questions. Many are glad to share their knowledge with you.
Save the receipt, especially for trees, shrubs and perennials. Many have a 1-year guarantee but you’ll need a receipt. Keep them in your gardening file so you’ll know where to find it. I keep plant tags in a small zip-lock bag with the year written on it with a magic marker.
When shopping for annual flowers, herbs or vegetables you’ll find prices can vary widely, so it pays to do some comparison shopping. And don’t forget to check whether the cell packs have 3, 4 or 6 plants per pack.
Many times buying a flat of annuals or vegetables (either all of the same plant or a mix of plants) costs less per pack than buying each cell pack separately. You can always trade with a friend.
Look for short stocky plants. If you buy one that’s too leggy it will never get as bushy, flower or produce as well as a stockier plant.
A cutting garden, my personal favorite, is no different than a perennial garden except that it’s a lot less structured and can be changed every year. Bear in mind most annuals for cutting require full sun — not all, but most.
Before beginning, choose a site, stake the boundaries and amend the soil. You can tuck it in a corner of the yard, right beside the house or adjacent to the vegetable garden. Plant your flowers in rows and create wide paths so you can walk between them.
I have always planted in rows because it’s easier for me to cut and maintain the flowers. My planting was done with bloom time and color in mind.
For instance, all our late-blooming iris were planted in color groups so I could go right down the row and cut without having to go to different areas to make a bouquet
Plant a variety of flowers that bloom throughout the entire season. Many times crowding or planting flowers closer than normal will produce taller stems.
If you have a problem with allergies grow plants known to cause fewer allergic reactions, including plants with large, waxy flowers, such as lilies and irises. Pollen from these flowers is often too heavy to become airborne.
Weeds such as ragweed, pigweed and Russian thistle are highly allergenic-and difficult to avoid, so wear a mask when gardening and shower immediately when you come inside.
This year, make a resolution to stop throwing away plastic grocery bags. Reuse them as trash bags to save our landfills. Plus, they’re free.
The average American uses about 900 grocery bags per year and less than 1% are recycled. We use them for small waste baskets in the house and keep them in a basket on the porch to slip over muddy shoes when we need to run in the house for something.
Get your hummingbird feeders ready to welcome these tiny travelers back from their long journey north.
Before you plant your onion sets, lay down newspaper or brown paper bags, water thoroughly and weigh it all down with some rocks or lumber so it doesn’t blow away. Punch holes, plant your onion sets in them and the weeds will be held to a minimum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.