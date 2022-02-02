Today’s column links 2 subjects that are associated with the month of February.
The first is Heart Month. The other is Black History Month.
One of the individuals who links these 2 subjects is an African-American man with whom most of our readers will have little or no acquaintance. He died about 35 years ago.
The gentleman’s name is Vivien Thomas and his story is a remarkable one of perseverance and of a surgical technique that has saved many lives.
Dr. Thomas was born in 1910, and while attending high school in the south, he worked as an orderly to raise money to attend college. In 1929, he enrolled as a pre-medical student at the Tennessee Agricultural and Industrial College. Unfortunately, Oct. 29 came and with it the stock market crash that initiated the Great Depression.
This ended, temporarily, Vivien Thomas’s dream of becoming a doctor.
He subsequently was employed in 1930 as a laboratory assistant at Vanderbilt University and worked for a young surgeon named Alfred Blaylock. In 1941, Mr. Thomas accompanied Dr. Blaylock when the surgeon left Vanderbilt and moved to Baltimore to practice at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Blaylock, along with Dr. Helen Taussig, collaborated in working on correcting congenital cardiac abnormalities (birth defects of the heart) which caused newborn babies to have cyanosis from inadequate blood oxygen. As a consequence, these infants were known as “blue babies.”
The problem was caused by abnormalities, occurring during pregnancy, that resulted in inadequate blood flow to the lungs. Mr. Thomas, working in the surgical lab and operating on over 200 dogs to perfect the procedure, was in large part responsible for developing the technique of redirecting or “shunting” the blood flow so that the lungs received adequate amounts of blood to get oxygen to the rest of the body.
So instrumental was Mr. Thomas’ contribution and expertise, that he essentially coached Dr. Blaylock during the surgeon’s first 100 or so shunt surgeries on infants. As well, Thomas trained surgeons who traveled to Hopkins to learn how to perform the procedure.
The procedure is commonly known as the “Blaylock-Taussig procedure.” However, the procedure is also known as the “Blaylock-Thomas-Taussig procedure.”
This second designation occurred much later in time, in part due to the custom of not naming a medical procedure after a non-physican, as well as the prevailing racial prejudices at the time. Since its development this procedure has saved numerous babies from premature death.
You may note in this narrative that I refer to “Mr. Thomas” and “Dr. Thomas.” Vivien Thomas never attended college nor went to medical school and never became a physician. However, in recognition of his contribution to this life-saving procedure, the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine conferred on Vivien Thomas an Honorary Doctorate of Arts in 1976.
I had the privilege of meeting Mr. Thomas, albeit briefly, when I was doing a surgical clerkship at the Johns Hopkins Medical School. A no-nonsense man, he nevertheless was a down-to-earth individual.
Something the Lord Made? That’s the title of a 2004 movie that chronicles Dr. Thomas’ life and accomplishments.
In 2005, the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine named one of its colleges after Dr. Thomas.
First published Feb. 17, 2021
