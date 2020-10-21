God does have something to do with pretty much everything that mankind puts his hand to.
The easiest way to explain that statement is to say that in most cases, either He will add His blessings to it or He will look on it with disdain and disappointment.
There are numerous issues surrounding the upcoming elections that I would not even entertain the idea of touching on each one.
But there is one issue in particular that I am convinced needs to be addressed because it involves the literal lives of others.
We hear it all the time any more of how “black lives matter” (BLM) and I couldn’t agree more. Then resounding from the corridors of the other side are the screams that say, “white lives matter,” (WLM) and again, I couldn’t agree more.
In fact I would throw my support behind every group that echoes the importance of life. They are all right whether they are fighting for the lives of blacks or whites, law enforcement officers, senior citizens or teachers.
All lives matter to God and they should matter to each of us as well. Life was created by God and I am convinced that He grieves when so many lives are carelessly taken from us on a daily basis.
It seems that our society has lost the importance of the sanctity of life. Truthfully, life should have never become a political issue.
Every politician including Democrats, Republicans and every other political group should be fighting to keep one another alive.
And that includes, probably more than any other is the life of the unborn child. “But I thought you just said all lives are equally important,” and that’s true.
However, I believe that even God takes notice every time an unborn child is aborted.
The Bible tells us that there are 7 things that God hates and abortion is one of them. Does the Bible specifically mention abortion? Read the list and decide.
“There are 6 things that the Lord hates, 7 that are an abomination to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to run to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies.” (Proverbs 6: 16-19)
These are sins that go right to the evil within a man’s heart. A proud or arrogant look that looks down on others with a self-righteous, better-than-thou attitude, feet that run to do evil, thus hurting another one in the process.
He detests those whose hearts lay out evil plans and those who lie under oath. And yes, abortion is very clearly listed among the seven in the fact that God detests “hands that shed innocent blood.”
That includes those who commit murder against innocent victims, but who is more innocent than an unborn child.
I’m not going to describe the brutal ways the unborn are killed during the process of abortion but if we were allowed insight into an abortion clinic and be able to hear the screams of these innocent ones being killed, we would think twice about putting anyone into office who willingly pass laws that make this type of murder legal.
I don’t care which political party a person is on, wrong is wrong.
But the issue of abortion is hidden under other issues such as right to life, freedom of choice or a woman’s right to choose. A woman has a freedom to choose in that they are free to choose to have their actions prior to getting pregnant.
It seems that once a person has gotten pregnant, it now goes from a right to a responsibility. And there are man who are willingly wanting to adopt which lends to the issue another option to abortion.
I know this column won’t be popular and that I am going to no doubt be told that I just don’t understand. Others will say I’m promoting one political party over another but truthfully this is about an innocent unborn child’s right to life.
The Bible is very clear that God detests hands that shed innocent blood. As much as He loves us, God does not take pleasure in seeing life destroyed, no matter the age, but it does include the death of innocent unborn children.
