Metanonoi (Greek for repentance) is a cousin of metamorphosis. When John the Baptist prepared the way for Christ, he told the crowds to hear the good news, get washed up, be drowned, give away surplus clothing, and practice justice—in short, “Repent!” (Luke 3:1-14)
Although Jesus discourages us from showing off our goodness (Matthew 6:1), he commends public admission (confession) of badness (Luke 18:13). Critics attempted to trap Jesus in a discussion of tragedy by asking, “Hear about the tower that fell and killed those people in Siloam (natural evil) or the Galileans whom Herod executed (human evil)? What did they do to deserve that?”
Jesus responded with a non sequitur: “Unless you repent, worse will happen to you.” (Luke 13:1-5). If we can’t repent of our temptation to keep God at a distance with our detached theological discussions of others’ pain and injustice, we’ll never know much about God.
Repentance is turning and facing in a different direction, whereby we are enabled to see. Until we stand under the gospel, we can’t understand it. Faith is best known from the inside looking out. Salvation is free and very costly. Jesus transforms, jolts, and disorders for the better of every life he touches. When God turns toward you, and you turn toward God, your life turns around (Mark 1:14-15).
This is the season followers of Christ hear much about repentance. Last week Ash Wednesday began the 40-day period of Lent, which always asks us to repent, to turn around, to notice things in a different way. And to follow that way. Not just once, not just seven times, but every day and always.
Have a blessed Lent, dear reader, treating yourself gently so that you may treat others in the same way.
