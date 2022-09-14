Three Churches School
The annual Three Churches School reunion will be held Sept. 17 at the Jersey Mountain Ruritan Building at Three Churches.
The reunion begins at 10 a.m. with lunch at noon. Meat and drinks will be furnished. Please bring a covered dish or dessert. Also bring any pictures or memorabilia to share.
Ganoe family
The descendants of Isaac Harley Ganoe and Amy Susan (Hines) Ganoe will hold their annual family reunion Sunday, Sept. 18 at Pavilion I in Hampshire Park on River Road west of Romney.
Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish, dessert or cold drink. Utensils, plates and napkins will be provided.
The afternoon will include cakewalks, a silent auction and reminiscing.
Foltz family
The family of the late Osea and Golda Foltz will hold their family reunion at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta on Sept. 18. We will meet at noon and eat at 1. Please bring a covered dish and also an item for the auction.
Hopefully, we’ll get to see a lot of family members. If you have any questions, call Beverly Judy at 304-481-4681.
Davey and Rinker family
The families of James E. Davey and Margaret Josephine (Rinker) Davey will have their reunion Sept. 24 at the Mill Creek Ruritan Building.
Lunch will be at 1 p.m. Please bring a covered dish and a drink to share. A homemade quilt will be chanced off; proceeds will go to building fund. Bring your family and friends and join us.
Judy-Shawen family
The descendants of William and Frances Carter Shawen and the descendants of Abraham and Belle Hiser Judy will gather at Hampshire Park Pavilion 4 on Sunday, Oct. 2 at noon.
Lunch will begin around 12:30. Please bring a dish and drink; paper products will be provided. If you have old photos, please bring those to share. For more information, please email dboyce1@yahoo.com. We look forward to seeing everyone again.
