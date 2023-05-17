wvu neuro

WVU will play a pivotal role in a $20 million, National Science Foundation-funded project that will strengthen neuroscience research, the workforce and infrastructure in the state.

West Virginia University will help elevate neuroscience throughout the Mountain State by ramping up academic scientific research, making strategic faculty and staff hires, and adding state-of-the-art infrastructure to address the field’s most perplexing challenges.

The National Science Foundation-funded project will also benefit students by providing them with opportunities in neuroscience and data research and will contribute overall to the science education of K-12 schools in West Virginia. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.