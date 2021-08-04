Recently I read a review of a book by one Bart Ehrman. Ehrman is a prominent New Testament scholar who used to consider himself a Christian, but now professes to be agnostic or atheist.
His change of heart came about through his research coupled with the philosophical problems of evil and suffering. Ehrman grew up a fundamentalist Christian and attended Moody Bible Institute, a bastion of biblical literalism, and on to Wheaton College in Illinois, a premier evangelical school.
For whatever reasons, his graduate work and later research caused him to give up the Christian label with which he had identified all of his life.
I am always surprised when I read stories like his. I sympathize with the struggles that ensue when one delves deeply into the origins of one’s faith. As a child I grew up as did many, understanding that the way and the only way to understand scripture was literally.
As I matured I began to learn of the problems reading the Bible only in this way and also discovering that this approach is really quite modern. For centuries Christians have read it with various understandings and not just this one way.
I began these discoveries in my 1st year of college. I recall hearing the word “myth” and “allegory” in an introduction to religious studies. That was the 1st of many salvos that would come my way during the academic segment of my undergraduate years, which was just a warm-up for what was to follow in divinity school.
One of the basic requirements of an entering seminarian was the introductory Old Testament course at Duke Divinity School. The syllabus alone was massive and legendary.
Day after day, the professor shot holes in certainties I had about God and scripture and my literal understandings of it. Sometimes I felt that he went out of his way to antagonize us.
Near the end of the semester I had decided that I’d had enough. I would approach him after class and tell him that I was no novice to biblical studies, but that he had gone too far.
Ironically, on the very day that I planned to approach him, he told us that he had spent the semester tearing down doctrines and certainties that we held dear. He said that he hoped that he had also given us the tools to construct a solid belief system that no one would ever be able to tear it down again. All based on a tested means of reading Scripture.
I am as puzzled as to the pervasiveness of evil and suffering in the world as the next person. I really cannot begin to fathom why so-called people of faith have fallen for charlatans, dictators, politicians and liars and embraced them as religious or secular leaders when we have the alternative behavior modeled by Jesus as presented in the gospels for instance.
I do not take the gospels literally, nor do I think they were ever meant to be taken in that way. They represent the oral tradition that circulated for many years and finally took written form.
A 3rd Century theologian by the name of Origin of Alexandria wrote a treatise entitled “On First Principles” which proposed that Scripture be read in 3 ways: the flesh (literally), the soul (morally) and the spirit (deep, hidden). He also indicated that many Biblical stories are allegorical.
This layered approach of reading scripture continued for centuries until the modern times when the 1st layer has become the most common and only accepted way to read scripture.
As for me, the heart of the gospel message in the entirety of the Bible is the selflessness and undying love of God that was eventually made manifest in Jesus of Nazareth. That manifestation made clear that as one made in the image of this God that is how I am to live my life in relationship to God, to myself, and to others.
Such a manifestation warrants a constant reading and re-reading of the Bible to see where and how this is literally taught (the flesh), morally taught (the spirit), and hidden but deeply taught (the soul).
During a time when we see the very worst in people in the news daily, can we be students of our oral and written tradition found in the Bible still? I believe so. Will you join me? Can I help you? Will you help me?
Stay safe and take care of yourself this week so you can take care of others.
