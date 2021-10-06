National 4-H week celebrates opportunities for kids and communities
For thousands of young people throughout West Virginia, 4-H provides a creative outlet to learn new skills, make lifelong connections and encourage service to their communities. To celebrate this important youth development program, West Virginia University Extension Service will join 4-H’ers across the nation in celebrating National 4-H Week (Oct. 3-9).
This year’s theme is “Find Your Spark.” In West Virginia, 4-H reaches more than 142,000 youths in all 55 counties through programs such as special interest clubs, STEM education, in-school activities, livestock projects and camping. Participants learn about a variety of topics, including health, citizenship, leadership and other important life skills.
