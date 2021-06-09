A change of pace for those tired of reading about Covid-19 in Healthy Hampshire.
June is busting out all over. Flowers, trees, grasses, weeds and ... ticks.
In the Northeast and other parts of the country, June is also the peak month for an unwelcome present from a tiny creature known as Ixodes scapularis, aka the deer tick. That present is a spiral shaped bacterium called Borrelia burgdorferi.
This bacteria can be found in a number of mammals, including white-tailed deer and rabbits. Deer in particular, are hosts that harbor the bacteria (acquired courtesy of infected ticks) but are not harmed by the organism, making the deer a perfect, if unwitting, reservoir.
Humans, however, are not tolerant toward these spiral shaped bacteria, and when infected develop the characteristic symptoms of Lyme disease.
Several conditions are necessary for a person to contract Lyme disease from a tick bite.
First, it has to be a specific species of tick. In the Eastern U.S. that would be aforementioned Ixodes scapularis; on the West Coast of the U.S. it is a different species and in other countries yet other tick species are responsible.
Wood ticks and dog ticks, which are larger than deer ticks, do not transmit Lyme disease, but can transmit other diseases such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
Second, the tick has to be infected with the Borrelia bacteria.
Third, the tick has to have fed on a human host for at least 36 hours before there is a significant risk of transmitting the Lyme bacteria. If a tick is simply crawling on you, unattached and not obviously bloated, your risk of disease is virtually non-existent. If it has been observed on a person, even attached, for less than 36 hours, the risk of Lyme disease is low.
Ticks are sneaky, however. They frequently imbed in obscure places on your body, like the groin or arm pits and they are simply not felt. Their bite usually doesn’t sting or hurt, and once they’ve had their fill of your blood, they simply fall off.
A significant percentage of people who are diagnosed with Lyme disease give no history of having had a tick bite.
Also, you are more likely to get Lyme disease, if you live in an area where Lyme is frequently found. The areas of highest incidence of Lyme disease include the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic states, Minnesota, Wisconsin — and yes, West Virginia.
The classical manifestation of early Lyme disease is a rash called erythema chronicum migrans or ECM. ECM frequently develops at the site of a tick bite, but may be found in other areas of the body. The ECM site itself is frequently silent, other than its appearance (it frequently is not itchy or painful).
Years ago, I had a patient come to my office complaining of shoulder pain with no other symptoms. When I had him remove his shirt and undershirt, he had a large ECM lesion that he had no idea was present. The shoulder pain was unrelated to the ECM lesion.
Like this patient, many individuals who are ultimately diagnosed with Lyme disease give no history of this distinct rash. Having said that, however, many individuals who have the ECM rash can also have some generalized symptoms of joint or muscle aching, headache or what many people would call a flu-like illness.
A later stage of Lyme disease is called “early disseminated.” People with this stage of Lyme can have multiple ECM spots on the body. Also at this stage, a patient can present with other symptoms without the characteristic rash.
Those symptoms include heart conduction abnormalities and neurologic manifestations. Among the latter are peripheral neuropathies (numbness, tingling in the extremities) as well as cranial nerve involvement producing symptoms such as Bell’s palsy and certain eye movement disorders.
Late Lyme disease classically involves symptoms of arthritis, usually involving the large joints, most commonly the knee. Less frequently, other neurologic symptoms including cognitive impairment can be a sequel of Lyme that is not treated in its earlier stages.
There are blood tests that can help make a diagnosis, and the physician or other provider is best equipped to determine if the testing is helpful or if it may confuse the issue.
For example, a patient presenting with a brand new onset of the characteristic ECM skin lesion usually does not require testing. The skin lesion makes the diagnosis.
In fact, frequently, if the blood is tested for Lyme at this stage, it can be a false negative result because not enough time has elapsed for a sufficient amount of antibodies to be detected.
On the other hand, testing would be helpful in someone who presented with Bell’s palsy but no history of the characteristic rash. The reason to do this is that Bell’s palsy has numerous other origins, and a negative Lyme test would obviate having to treat with antibiotics for Lyme disease.
As with any medical condition, your best source of information about diagnosis and treatment of Lyme disease is your primary-care provider.
However, if you spot a suspicious lesion that looks like ECM at 1 o’clock in the morning, do your provider a favor. Don’t call the doctor, wake him up and say, “Doctor, is there nothing I can take?” Rest assured, it can safely wait until the next day.
The writer is a member of the primary care provider team at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
