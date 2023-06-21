Recently, at the end of a fun open mic night at a local campground, the audience was encouraged to close the evening with a “Country Roads” sing-along. As we happily participated, I commented to my husband and our friends that it was good our youngest daughter chose to stay home because she really dislikes that song. My husband smilingly agreed. Our friends looked at me like I’d grown a second head.
Try as I might convince her, our West Virginia-born-and-raised 13-year-old cringes whenever she hears the opening chords of John Denver’s beloved anthem. She argues that the song is grossly overplayed. My husband and I theorize that her disdain really stems from the song’s prominence at Mountaineer football games. Going to Milan Puskar Stadium is not her favorite thing to do, even when our beloved Mountaineers win. For some reason, 60,000-plus fans with differing levels of sobriety locking arms and singing “Country Roads” is just the cherry on top of our bookworm’s loathsome day of sitting outside in the various weather elements through what she describes as “boring football.”
In those moments, the only thing “Almost Heaven” to our youngest Savage in John Denver’s opening chords is that she’s one step closer to letting “country roads take her home.”
Even though the child loves a daily pepperoni roll, I could argue that it’s just downright un-West Virginian of her to hate “Country Roads.” Then again, there was a time when her Virginia-born dad would point out that the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah River are mostly in Virginia. He’d suggest maybe John Denver called the wrong Virginia “Almost Heaven.”
Yet, after a quarter of a century together, I’ve learned to stubbornly side with my husband that we pick Virginia, not Maryland, blue crabs, and he now firmly stands by my assertion that West Virginia is the Best Virginia. Still, I am not confident we’ll always keep 304 as our area code.
As we get closer to retirement age, my husband and I hear the voice of the Eastern Shore calling. Every time we visit, we’re reminded of another area code we once called home, and driving down the road, we get a feeling that we should have been home yesterday. It’s a good feeling. Country roads can take us to two very beautiful, very different places where we belong. Neither, by the way, has a front door view of the Blue Ridge Mountains or the Shenandoah River.
No offense to the New Mexico-born John Denver, but before the West Virginia state legislature voted in 2014 to add “Take Me Home, Country Roads” as an official state song, another state song was ingrained in me. “The West Virginia Hills” remains an acceptable and beloved state anthem to all Savages. We all agree that “those hills, beautiful hills” are indeed “majestic and grand with their summits bathed in glory like our Prince Immanuel’s land.”
Nonetheless, I’d be naïve not to think there’s a strong possibility our three Savages will join the majority of young West Virginians leaving these West Virginia hills. Our state has had a declining population for years, with most of its young people deciding to leave the 304 for more prosperous and promising area codes. Yet, even if all five Savages one day relocate, I take heart in knowing “if for sea o’er land we roam, still we’ll think of happy home, and our friends among the West Virginia hills.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.