Kitty Savage 2023

Recently, at the end of a fun open mic night at a local campground, the audience was encouraged to close the evening with a “Country Roads” sing-along. As we happily participated, I commented to my husband and our friends that it was good our youngest daughter chose to stay home because she really dislikes that song. My husband smilingly agreed. Our friends looked at me like I’d grown a second head.

It’s true. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.