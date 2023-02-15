Linda Hill Capon Bridge

This week’s column is an abbreviated one for one week. The regular column returns next week.  

Sometimes it takes an event to motivate us to accept a change. This might involve a relocation; job change or simply a change in behavior.  As we embrace the change, we also accept the fact that change is inevitable. I think of the Green Bridge reconstruction and what changes it might spark in the Capon Bridge neighborhood. Can’t wait!

