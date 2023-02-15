This week’s column is an abbreviated one for one week. The regular column returns next week.
Sometimes it takes an event to motivate us to accept a change. This might involve a relocation; job change or simply a change in behavior. As we embrace the change, we also accept the fact that change is inevitable. I think of the Green Bridge reconstruction and what changes it might spark in the Capon Bridge neighborhood. Can’t wait!
News From The River House
Wednesday, Feb. 15, Middle School Art Club, 3:30-5 p.m. Join Arts Director Kayla Fehr and CBMS staff Member Jessica Deardorff for an inspiring afternoon of creative projects, including encouraging students to express themselves and make friends. This meeting takes place in the CBMS Library. Parents and students should meet at the main CBMS entrance. All students, including those home-schooled, are invited to attend.
Feb. 17, Old Time Jam, 6-9 p.m. Join host Dakota Karper on the third Friday of every month to participate in either the Slow Jam (6 p.m.) or Regular Jam (7:30 p.m.) This is a free event. Drinks and limited food available at the café.
Saturday, Feb. 18, Art for All, Noon-3 p.m. This free arts and crafts event includes all materials. All ages welcome to participate. Join the fun and express yourself in a creative environment.
Saturday, Feb. 18, Concert: Olivia Ellen Lloyd, 6:30–9 p.m. Tickets $18 presale, $22 at the door.
Since publishing her debut album in 2021, “Loose Cannon,” Olivia has been performing her songs in many venues. She is a West Virginia native who attended public school in Shepherdstown. Her music reflects her WV roots as well as her love of Country and American Music. “Loose Cannon” has received many accolades, including praise from Nashville Lifestyles, Rolling Stone Country, Holler Country and The Bluegrass Situation.
Sunday, Feb. 19, Writer’s Club, 1–3 p.m. This monthly club encourages writers of all genres to write and share their thoughts with others. Everyone is invited. This month, the club will discuss the topic “How Do You Know When You are Home?” Why not come out and explore some writing techniques as well as make some new friends.
Monday, Feb. 20, The Art of Letter Writing, Week 6. This program, which runs thru March 27, encourages participants to improve their letter-writing skills.
Weekly prompts are emailed, including tips and inspirational techniques. Sign up on TRH website.
Monday, Feb. 20, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Maximum of 12 participants. All levels are welcome. Bring your yoga props like a mat, block and strap if you want. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, Wine Down Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. Join in the café to unwind and socialize. Drink and appetizers will be on special, as well as activities like live music and adult-oriented arts and crafts.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, Otter’s Art Club, 4:30–6 p.m. All ages welcome, but the lessons are geared toward children six and up. Each month, the club focuses on art by different artists.
The entire family is encouraged to participate.
News From The Capon Bridge Library
February’s game has a Valentine’s Theme. Everyone is invited to guess the number of Valentine candies in a jar. The prize includes all the candies plus a stuffed emoji.
Monica Wilson of “Monica Studio Co.” has donated an original signed photograph entitled “Warm Welcome” for the February raffle. Chances are $5 each, and all proceeds go to the library.
The library will participate in the Read Aloud WV of Hampshire County Campaign. They are collecting flashlights and blankets for the children’s “Snuggle and Read” event coming up in March. You may drop off these items at the library or contribute a cash donation. Each child will receive a flashlight, blanket and book for reading under the covers. Stop by the library or call them at 304-856-3777 to reserve a spot.
The library needs the following items: Paper towels, toilet paper, Lysol or Clorox spray and Lysol or Clorox wipes. Supplies needed for children’s crafts include pipe cleaners, paper plates, pom poms, construction paper, felt or foam sheets (assorted colors), paper bags and white card stock. Children’s story time is Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
This year, the library is a designated drop-off point for free tax preparation. Sponsored by The Eastern Panhandle Coalition, those who qualify may drop off their tax material in February for tax preparation by an IRS-certified tax preparer. Nancy Meade is your certified representative for this program. Additional information is available at the library. Call 304-856-3777 to make an appointment.
The library is participating in the Smart529 When I Grow UP scholarship event. K-5 students are invited to write an essay (100 words or less) about what they want to be when they grow up. Entries must be postmarked by Feb. 24, 2023.
Learn more and download the application at www.smart529.com.
Book Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.
New books include “Walk the Blue Line” by James Patterson, “3 Days to Live” by James Patterson; “Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb; “Cabinet of Dr. Leng” by Preston and Child; “Someone Else’s Shoes” by JoJo Moyes; “At The End of the World” by Dean Koontz; “The Stories We Tell” by Joanna Gaines; and “Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel.
Community Events
Recurring Events:
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4–5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Capon Bridge Community Center
Friday, Feb. 17, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20, AA meeting, 7 p.m.; UMC Group, 2-3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, NA meeting, 6:30 pm; CVB Meeting, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, Ruriteen Meeting
