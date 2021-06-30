“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” 2 Timothy 1:7.
Birthday wishes for Nathan Bohrer, Mary Kerns and Gary Kidwell, June 25; Judy Dean, June 26; Mary Stewart, June 28; Tammy Lewis, June 29; Joseph Hott and Catherin Woods, July 1; Becky Ward, July 4; Becky Hott, July 5; Robert Haslacker II, July 8; Kristen Daughtery, Mischell Bohrer and Pearl Carr, all July 9; Melanie Montgomery, July 10; Rickie Moreland and Luci Harris, July 12; Donna McKenery, July 13.
Anniversary wishes to Anthony and Brittany Lewis, July 6; Nathan and Katie Wells, July 9.
Old fashioned 4th of July celebration at Bethel Methodist Church on Bethel Road has been canceled, but a bigger one next year. If anyone would like to send a donation to the cemetery, you can make it to Nancy Abe, 1045 Dave Moreland Road, Slanesville.
Light House Assembly of God, Paw Paw, had a wonderful Vacation Bible School last week. Rocky Road Railroad, with 57 children on Friday, plus adults. Brittany Lewis was director, with lots of helpers. A great time by all.
Capon Chapel will have Sharing on Sunday, July 11 with a picnic afterwards. They will have a 1-day Vacation Bible School on Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Bella Heavner celebrated her 6th birthday on Sunday, June 27 with unicorns everywhere. Several family and friends flew in. She is the daughter of Eddie and Christina Heavner. Eddie is officially retired from 911. Appreciate all the hard work you have done in the past.
Cindy Parker drove Ralph and Beverly to Waynesboro, Pa., to visit with their sister-in-law on Monday, June 28. It was a very hot day. Traffic wasn’t too bad on 70, but heavy on 81. Glad I wasn’t driving. Things are getting back to normal with visiting and activities. Getting to attend 4th of July activities this weekend, pray everyone be safe.
Sympathy to Catherin McKenery and family in the loss of her son, Joe McKenery. Service will be in October. Also, Dave Shindle, who went to be with his Lord on Saturday, the service at a later date. He leaves wife Jean.
Prayers for Keithie Lambert, Betty Kidwell, Crystal Moreland, Dora Martin, Kenny Wolford, Tony Embrey, Jeff Veach and Robert Pownell.
We are to attend church for fun and fellowship, for it bonds us together as one.
