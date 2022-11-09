Betty Racey

It’s the time of the year when our thoughts turn to Election Day, Veterans Day and upcoming Thanksgiving, and here in West Virginia, small game hunting and trapping season opens Nov. 5 and followed in 2 weeks by deer season. 

Want to send out special birthday wishes to Mrs. Ruth Loar celebrating her 90th on Monday, Nov. 14. Help her celebrate by sending her a card at 848 Rockoak Road, Rio, WV, 26755. 

