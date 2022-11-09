It’s the time of the year when our thoughts turn to Election Day, Veterans Day and upcoming Thanksgiving, and here in West Virginia, small game hunting and trapping season opens Nov. 5 and followed in 2 weeks by deer season.
Want to send out special birthday wishes to Mrs. Ruth Loar celebrating her 90th on Monday, Nov. 14. Help her celebrate by sending her a card at 848 Rockoak Road, Rio, WV, 26755.
Debbie Lupton and Ramona Dobbs treated Mrs. Ruth Loar to an early birthday dinner at the Mullins 1847 Restaurant in Moorefield on Saturday.
Samantha Meese of Shady Springs spent last weekend at the camp in Pot Lick Cove.
Our community has lost a couple senior citizens this past week, being 94-year-old Lola Cheshire. She was the widow of the late Clarence Cheshire and the mother of the late Jimmy Cheshire and is survived by daughters Beverly Bergdoll and Gladys Shaffer and daughter-in-law Debbie and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sympathy to all the family and also the loss of 100-year-old Kenneth Hirst Sr., a veteran that moved with his family many years ago on Mack Road into the old Ruckman farm and operated a mini golf course there in the 1970s.
Funeral services were conducted Friday for Mrs. Connie Miller of Baker, another former Kirby resident, being daughter of the late Wardney and Wilda Hott Pownall. She is survived by 2 daughters and 1 granddaughter, who have our heartfelt sympathy.
Betty Racey visited with Tim and Tammy Outs, Trevor and Tayla at Rio Sunday evening. Other visitors include Alston Hose, Mikla Kinder and Mr. and Mrs. Walker.
