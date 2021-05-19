It seems like every time I show up to a school board meeting, the conversation turns to getting old. Sometimes, board members talk about losing their glasses. Sometimes it’s a conversation about turning into their parents. A lot of the time, they poke fun at themselves for reminiscing on the way things “used” to be.
Usually, internally or externally, I roll my eyes. Shocking, I know.
But at Monday’s meeting, the “how did we get so old?” conversation felt a lot more relatable. Why?
Because I had my own “how did I get so old” moment this weekend...
...when I crashed prom.
Look. These seniors are, what, 17 and 18 years old?
I’m going to be 25 in November. If you know basic math (then you’re ahead of me) and understand how rounding numbers works, I’m pretty much 30.
Which means I’m basically over halfway to 50. And, if I’m basically 50, then I’m basically 60. How old do you need to be to get a senior discount? I feel like I’m very nearly there.
So there I was at prom, a nearly-25-year-old, too young to really feel like an “adult,” but definitely too old to be kibitzing with the youth of today.
I would like to share some of the pivotal moments Saturday night when I felt like time was not on my side.
The DJ played a song that I remember dancing to at my OWN senior prom. To be fair, it’s also a song that I remember dancing to in my bathroom last week. I was shocked to a. hear the DJ play the song in the first place, and b. to see that nearly no one was dancing to it. Dang, I thought. Is this song not cool anymore? Are people not digging the Ying Yang Twins these days? How old am I?
I helped a young lady take her shoe off. It’s apparently a trend, me helping girls in need with their footwear woes. The zipper on the back of her sparkly sandals was stuck, so I helped her unzip it. She and her friend thanked me, kicked off their heels and went to go dance. I know I’m getting old because I made a face behind my mask at the thought of all the bare feet on the gym floor.
I then took a moment to thank myself for choosing my own sensible footwear, a chunky-heeled lace-up sandal, that allowed me to stand for a few hours on end, taking photos. I didn’t even sit down once. Clearly, my bad knee was on its best behavior Saturday night.
The chaperones (do we still call them chaperones? Am I dated? The grown-ups?) brought out a pole for limbo. My bad knee perked up watching Mikhi Anderson literally bend over backwards. All the young ladies in sparkly, form-fitting dresses made me think back to my own senior prom, where I wore a short, sequined number. There would be no bending in that dress. I may not have much, but at that point I still had my dignity. The young ladies Saturday night were much more dignified than I would have been. Much more.
I promise that not too long ago, I was young, fun, funky and fresh. These days, I’ve been feeling a little like a grandma. I wear a grandma cardigan unironically. I’m much more comfortable being a homebody than I used to be. Riveting, action-packed TV for me is watching Chopped on Hulu.
I’m going to work on not overthinking it. It’ll be hard, especially with my 25th birthday on the horizon for this fall, but maybe the key isn’t worrying about aging.
It’s just making sure that I age gracefully. That’s probably where the sensible footwear comes in (I’m not that graceful in stilettos).
