Thought: Thursday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Almost every home has had someone that served in 1 or more of the wars in our country. Let’s honor those men and women on this Veterans Day. Some never came back home and others did, so let’s honor our veterans, living or deceased this Veterans Day. They are our heroes.
Now, I need to apologize for a mistake I made in my news last week. So happy some of you corrected me. It read about a death, and I wrote Lupton instead of Ludwick. She was Debra J “Debbie” Ludwick. A daughter to the late Wayne W. and Bessie Kay Swisher Ludwick, and she was buried in the Ludwick Family Cemetery in Rio. I am sorry I made a mistake, and I need a bigger eraser on my pen.
So much sadness. Deepest sympathy to the Pearl “Liz” Tutwiler’s family. She was the daughter of the late Davis and Almeda Hawse. I grew up with Liz, and her late mom was a cook at the Burch School (Hardy County) when I went to school there. Deepest sympathy to the Anna Combs family.
The sun is shining in Rio. Jack Frost has visited several mornings. Outside, flowers are gone and so is fast time till March, but God is in control all the time. Until next time, stay warm, well and happy. God bless. o
