CHARLESTON (AP) — The West Virginia fire chief who starred in an Oscar-nominated documentary about battling drug abuse in ground zero of the nation’s opioid epidemic took the stand in a landmark trial Friday against three large drug distributors.
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader testified to the growing number of overdoses first responders handled over the past decade, recounting how pill bottles were at the scenes of so many calls they responded to. Defense attorneys representing the companies declined to ask her questions, The Herald-Dispatch reported.
Rader’s testimony concluded the first week of the trial in a case where Cabell County and the city of Huntington accuse drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic.
The county and city argue that “The Big Three’’ drug distributors created a “public nuisance’’ by flooding the area with 80 million opioid doses over eight years and ignoring the signs that the community was being ravaged by addiction.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs expect to call several more witnesses next week, and the trial may last into mid-June.
Rader’s emergency response to drug overdoses was featured in the 2017 film “Heroin(e),’’ which also included a Cabell County judge and a ministry leader. It was released by Netflix and nominated for the Academy Award for best documentary short subject.
Huntington was once ground zero for the addiction epidemic until a quick response program that formed in 2017 drove the overdose rate down. But the pandemic undid much of the progress.
