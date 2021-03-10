One of the things that has always been a challenge for me as a mother is telling the difference between a run-of-the-mill virus or cold needing to run its course and an actual childhood illness that requires a visit to the doctor’s office.
I’ve underestimated walking pneumonia, kidney infections and even a MRSA infection turned cellulitis in years past. Each time I’ve misjudged one of our kids’ symptoms, I end up slinking away from the doctor’s office shame-faced like the biggest heel in the mothering world.
Whenever I begin hemming and hawing over whether to take a Savage to the doctor, my husband, who typically isn’t much more decisive than me, will ask, “Isn’t our co-pay worth your peace of mind?”
He’ll suggest the worst thing that could happen is our health care provider will say our children are healthy. I know he’s right, of course, but for whatever reason, I always have a tinge of guilt and uncertainty about when to seek medical attention and when to serve up honey and hot tea.
Now, a full year into a global pandemic, every sniffle, cough and low-grade fever has me debating if I should give ibuprofen or call for a nasal swab.
This past week after one of our Savages had all the symptoms of what I’d typically attribute to an ear or sinus infection, I told my coworker I fear I’ll never view a common childhood illness the same way ever again.
It’s worrisome beyond belief. It was one thing to misjudge and send a Savage to school with strep throat or pink eye; it’s something entirely different to think I could underestimate an illness that, in just one year, has left over half a million Americans dead.
I feel very fortunate that my husband and I have both been able to receive our Covid vaccinations. So far, neither of us have grown an extra body part. Although, after watching “WandaVision” these past few weeks on Disney+, I think it would be cool if my DNA could be altered to make me a Marvel superhero.
After being bitten by a brown recluse a few years back, I’ve always been disappointed that I only developed a permanent divot at the bite location and not the ability to sling webs and climb walls.
I asked my husband, in jest, of course, “Do you that Bill Gates is bored yet with tracking my right arm’s every movement? Do you think the super-secret government agency using 5G technology to watch me, is sitting there thinking about how many times my right elbow bends to bring a wine glass to my mouth?”
I mean, some of these conspiracy theories just seem so silly to me.
What isn’t silly is that our lives were forever changed by this pandemic a year ago this week. For example, will we ever feel right about eating a piece of birthday cake someone has just blown over or willingly offering up a bite of our food when someone asks if it tastes good?
Or, as I wondered this week, will moms like me ever hear their children cough and see a little fever on the thermometer and feel 100% confident that “it’s just a common cold?”
