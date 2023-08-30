As I get older, time flies by much quicker. This gardening season has been a challenge, but many of our plants did much better than expected. Of course, there were some that didn't, but that’s really life, is it not?
All of our surprise, pop-up, magic, Autumn, resurrection and naked lady lilies (Lycoris squamigera) have bloomed and I was quite surprised when I saw a deer eat the buds off of several in a large group planting. In all the years we have had them, none have ever gotten eaten. This year, I am adding some red spider lilies (Lycoris radiate). They’re in the same family, even share the same common names and should bloom in late summer. They will add some spice to the bouquets. I hope you cut yours and enjoy them in your house. I supply the library with flowers, and this year has not been the best, but the naked ladies at the end of the season were gorgeous and I hope you saw them there.
It’s important to keep some kind of record with regard to what plants did well this year and which did poorly. This is where a good journal comes in handy. I keep plant notes on my calendar along with my fertilizing schedule.
Harvest garlic when the foliage dries up and falls over. Braid and hang in a cool, dry place.
This is the time for annual physicals and to check the health of your plants, shrubs and trees.
Mulched shrubs may not develop mature stem tissue where they touch the mulch. To harden stems so they can withstand early frost damage, now is the time to remove about two to three inches of the mulch from the base of the stems.
Avoid any deep cultivation around your evergreen shrubs that have roots near the ground surface so roots are not damaged.
If your azaleas and rhododendrons are looking pale and anemic, check the soil pH. You can pick up an inexpensive pH meter at Southern States. Both shrubs need acidic soil and alkalinity can lock up iron necessary for that green color. The higher the number, the more alkaline the soil is. Sulphur can lower the soil pH. But add it little by little.
Inspect trunks and branches of dogwood trees for injured bark or fine dust being pushed from burrows in trunks by borers. If you find any of this, contact someone like Southern States for control methods.
Holly, boxwood and locust are particularly susceptible to leaf miner larvae that tunnel inside leaves, leaving whitish trails as they move about. If you find this happening to your shrub, contact a professional for ways to combat this problem.
Powdery mildew diseases attack a great many ornamentals, most often those in late summer when days are warm and nights are cool. Some, such as those afflicting roses, apples and cherries, also are increased by high humidity. Prevention is best by using proper cultural techniques. Grow resistant varieties, space and prune plants to provide aeration and water early in the day and down at the base of the plant. Ask for advice to control mildew and do it when you first see it on your plants.
In our ongoing battle for space with the deer, we decided to put in more ornamental grasses around the lower garden. We’ve noticed deer don’t jump over them as easily as they do the fence. We shall see. The forsythia planted along the back fence only provided them with something tasty to eat.
To prevent annual spring weeds, use a pre-emergence herbicide like Snap-Shot. We use it in our lily and iris beds.
I will be selling 50-50 tickets for the Friends of the library at the Arts and Music Festival, so look for our booth.
