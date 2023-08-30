Sally Mullins

As I get older, time flies by much quicker. This gardening season has been a challenge, but many of our plants did much better than expected. Of course, there were some that didn't, but that’s really life, is it not?

All of our surprise, pop-up, magic, Autumn, resurrection and naked lady lilies (Lycoris squamigera) have bloomed and I was quite surprised when I saw a deer eat the buds off of several in a large group planting. In all the years we have had them, none have ever gotten eaten. This year, I am adding some red spider lilies (Lycoris radiate). They’re in the same family, even share the same common names and should bloom in late summer. They will add some spice to the bouquets. I hope you cut yours and enjoy them in your house. I supply the library with flowers, and this year has not been the best, but the naked ladies at the end of the season were gorgeous and I hope you saw them there.

