This Sunday evening, Oct. 31, will be celebrated by many as Halloween. It is an evening filled with ghost and goblins and the shouts of “trick or treat” from the children knocking on our doors.
But, for the Church, Oct. 31 evening is known as All Hallows Eve. The following day is known as All Hallows Day, or All Saints Day. We usually say “Saint” instead of “Hallow,” even though the latter does mean holy; but for many All Hallows Day might reveal little of the significance of this day.
On the other hand, for most folks, “holy” is a word they understand, so All Saints Day it is. I also think some will think of Hallow, and images of moonshine and mountains will come to mind.
Why this trip down History Lane? Well, first of all, I am an old history teacher and history is a subject near and dear to me.
Second, within the church calendar All Saints Day is pretty special, though some denominations placed greater emphasis on it than do others. Lastly, in our Oct. 31 service, we will focus on the saints that God has placed in our lives. And, in preparation for this service, I have thought how I have been blessed with so many saints.
All Saints Day is special for me. I think as I age, this day becomes more important.
I have reached a point in life where I have either led many memorial services or attended them, giving honor to those who have gone on to glory. Even though my faith teaches me this is but the beginning of a new day for them, there is still the sadness caused by their absence in my life.
So, All Saints Day allows me to name them; to remind myself they are not forgotten. And, it also gives me a chance to give thanks for them once more.
All Saints Day for me is a time to pause and thank God for those folks who have shepherded me in my search for better understanding the God I serve. Sure, there have been seminary classes that taught me much but it has been the saints in my life who showed by their life what it means to be a Christian.
For most of them, they led quiet lives that did not shout, “A Christian is….”; rather, they taught Sunday School where youngsters, coming from many varied backgrounds, were nurtured in the faith with gentle words and exciting stories of a God who loves all the same.
These saints in my life took seriously John Wesley’s “Do no harm” mantra. It was shown to me in their volunteer service both within the church and within the community that was outside the church doors.
There was a sweet, sweet spirit that emanated from them, drawing me to them so I could figure out why they were the way they were and how could I find some of that same spirit that they had.
So, in the All Saints Day Service, I’ll invite others to join me in naming the saints that have touched their lives. My prayer is that as those names ring out in the sanctuary, the heavens will shout, “Alleluia, amen,” and those of us who say those names will say, “Thank you, Lord, for the gift of this saint. I am who I am this day because of your grace and their witness.”
