I have some history of the Extension Homemakers Club in the county. First there was the Farm Bureau-Farm Women Home Demonstration Club and the Homemakers Club, etc.
One of the 1st organized groups of our Homemakers Club was the Wycomons. Their president was Vivian Parker. When she gave it up, the club folded. Jewell Compton Rannells was a member. Some older county clubs were Pleasant Dale, Rio, Bloomery, Cacapon. Central Dunmore was formed on June 16, 1983. Then there was Purgitsville, Pin Oak and Augusta. Edna Timbrook and Thelma Beery kept it going. Just an old paper I ran across.
Times have changed and now we look for another snowfall and hope we can get through it without too much trouble. Winter is with us and spring will follow. Some old papers I ran across and thought it would take you back in time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.