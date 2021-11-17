Spotlight
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany college of Maryland Foundation has given 2 Hampshire County residents scholarships to attend the school.
Jessica Riggleman of Green Spring was awarded the Nicole Halmos Scholarship, Robert W. Knisley Memorial Scholarship and Tadd and Sandy Schwab Scholarship.
MacKenzie Simpson of Springfield won the Dr. Noreen Hayes Memorial Scholarship.
The Allegany College of Maryland Foundation helps students achieve their educational goals by offering more than 2,500 scholarships annually.
