Every summer, I look forward to working in my small vegetable garden. It is an endless source of inspiration and hope for the future.
As the vegetables begin to appear, I marvel at the ability of the ancestral soil that continues to support the life force in the form of tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, summer squash and green peppers, among others. The tending of these plants gives me a chance to slow down and focus on the history of the land. I am grateful as I gather cucumbers and green peppers for a delicious dinner salad.
News from The River House
Thursday, July 27, Chess Club, 12:30 to 3 p.m. This monthly club encourages all skill levels to attend. Bring your own chess set or play with one of ours. Some chess sets will be provided. Come out for some fun and companionship.
Friday, July 28, Open Mic, 6–9 p.m. Come out and share your talent with others, including poetry, music, and other forms of performance art. Performances limited to 15 minutes each. Food and drink available during the event.
Saturday, July 29, Artisans’ Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Don’t miss out on purchasing those one-of-a-kind gifts for Christmas. The artists will be on hand to demonstrate how they create these beautiful items.
Saturday, July 29, Art-For-All, 12–3 p.m. This is a family-friendly free event in which all materials are provided. Explore your creativity with the group.
Monday, July 31, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Maximum of 12 participants. All levels welcome. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
Saturday, Aug. 5, Concert: Cold Chocolate and Nae Paugh, 6–9 p.m. are retuning to The River House Stage. A pre-show free jam session will occur from 4–5 p.m. Tickets for the regular performance are $13 online or at the door. This band fuses folk, funk and bluegrass musical styles to create a unique experience all their own.
Monday, Aug. 7 to Wednesday, Aug. 9, Youth Summer Camp. Three days of immersive art and musical activities led by local professionals. Ages 7-12. $25 per child.
Monday, Aug. 7, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
News from the Capon Bridge Library
Library Hours: Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Every third Tuesday through November, the library will be hosting Angela Brewer, who will conduct a free Educational Seminar regarding Medicare. RSVP by calling 540-336-3838 or let Nancy at the library know. The next scheduled seminar will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m.
Book Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. Children’s story time is Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
The library has a poster for sale, “Bridges Spanning Time, The History of Capon Bridge, Vol. 1: 1700’s-1933.” The price of the poster is $10. The corresponding book will be published later this year, $26 each (Shipped $36).
The raffle for July is a homemade quilt entitled “Beach Waves.” Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
Capon Bridge Community Center
Wednesday, July 26 Ruriteen Meeting
Thursday, July 27 – Ruritan Board Meeting
Friday, July 28 & Aug. 11 Bible Study Group, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 31 & Aug. 7 – UMC Group, 2–3:30 p.m.; AA meeting, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1 & 8 – NA meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3 – Ruritan Club Meeting
Every Saturday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come Meet the Local Farmers at Bent River Trading Post. This event takes place from May to October. Items for sale include eggs, meats, vegetables, mushrooms, seedlings, plants, baked goods and much more.
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4–5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Monday, July 24 - Saturday, July 29, Hampshire County Fair. Established in 1956, this favorite summer event has something for everyone. From livestock competitions to musical guests, 4-H exhibits and carnival rides, you and your family will sample the best of Hampshire County. Schedule of events available at hampshirecountyfair.com.
4-6, West Virginia Peach Festival. This annual event celebrates the peach culture here in WV. There are so many activities, including a 5K run, food trucks, puppet show, pony rides, flea market, cornhole tournament, music and antique car show to name a few. Check for updates on FB WestVirginiaPeachFestival.com.
