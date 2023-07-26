Linda Hill / Capon Bridge 2023

Every summer, I look forward to working in my small vegetable garden. It is an endless source of inspiration and hope for the future. 

As the vegetables begin to appear, I marvel at the ability of the ancestral soil that continues to support the life force in the form of tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, summer squash and green peppers, among others. The tending of these plants gives me a chance to slow down and focus on the history of the land. I am grateful as I gather cucumbers and green peppers for a delicious dinner salad.

