“He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; He set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand.” Psalm 40:2.
Birthday wishes to Leigha Masse, Sept. 16; Sis Elizabeth Lambert, Glenn Stafford, Brian Bohrer, Margaret Ginevan, all on Sept. 17; my husband Ralph and niece Mary Pownell, Sept. 18; Steve Swimley, Sept. 20; Stephon Reed and Leigha Haslacker, Sept. 21; Barbara Moreland, Sept. 22; Danny Combs and Annabella Kitzmiller, Sept. 23; Holden Shockey, Sept. 24; Paige Shockey, Sept. 26; Brandon Bohrer, Sept. 27.
Anniversary wishes to Jerry and Kathy Loudon, Frank and Fern Watson, Sept. 18.
We celebrated a great Grandparents Day Saturday, got to spend time with all our grandchildren Saturday or Sunday. Each stopped in for a few minutes. I love when the children come; makes my day.
Late Anthony and Mary Jane Bohrer reunion was held on Labor Day. So many were sick and several had passed on, attendance was way down. Lots of the reunions have not had good attendance. Someone told me they had maybe 50. Late Mason and Elma Lambert count was down on Friday, up on Saturday and back down on Sunday. It was very hot. Everyone had a good time. Making plans for next year.
We are getting our road hard-capped. We needed it.
Gardens are just about gone. Thanks, Barb, for the tomatoes. We wasn’t able to put one out.
Some good news: my friend Mary Moreland called, and her cancer is in remission. She is not cured, but it is not worse. All those dealing with an illness: don’t give up.
Remember in prayer Marie Whitacre, Scottie Bohrer, Jack Bender, Mary Moreland, Willis Bohrer, Crystal Moreland, Skeeter Gary Glover, Taulana Hamilton. Call or email with news bundy1@frontier.com.
