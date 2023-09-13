Beverly Malcolm

“He lifted me out of the slimy pit, out of the mud and mire; He set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand.” Psalm 40:2. 

Birthday wishes to Leigha Masse, Sept. 16; Sis Elizabeth Lambert, Glenn Stafford, Brian Bohrer, Margaret Ginevan, all on Sept. 17; my husband Ralph and niece Mary Pownell, Sept. 18; Steve Swimley, Sept. 20; Stephon Reed and Leigha Haslacker, Sept. 21; Barbara Moreland, Sept. 22; Danny Combs and Annabella Kitzmiller, Sept. 23; Holden Shockey, Sept. 24; Paige Shockey, Sept. 26; Brandon Bohrer, Sept. 27. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.