Winter, with its freezing cold temperatures, is not my favorite time of year.
The winter solstice is Tuesday (Dec. 21), making it the shortest day and longer days will follow. Hallelujah.
It seems there is always something needing done and we’ve been working out in the garden on the warm days. The hellebores are doing well, the foetidus has blooms already and the lenten roses are not far behind.
Their large leaves collect fallen leaves and always need some attention, as does the birdbath. We bought a few more daffodil bulbs and planted them. Just a few outdoor chores before it becomes prohibitively cold.
Our garden continues to surprise us. After 4 years of no flowers, our witch hazel (Hamamelis “Arnold Promise”) decided to bloom this year. The interesting yellow flowers were sparse and didn’t last long, but they were there. The deer have always enjoyed eating Arnold’s foliage up as far as they could reach, but we recently fenced his area in order to add some flowers in that space next spring.
It was too late to make a difference this year, but hopefully he will be able to fill out in the future.
I was looking for some greens to add to a sparse bouquet and I found some calibrachoa with nice green foliage and a few flowers still blooming on the hill. We always had large pots of calibrachoa hanging on the deck until last year. I just never got to the nursery to buy them and this year was the same.
We had gorgeous geraniums we’d had for several years, but no new plants. Every year, on the hill down below the deck, many small flowers in various colors pop up from seeds dropped from the hanging plants.
These days, most hybrids are sterile, bred to produce no seeds, forcing you to buy them every year. Since many calibrachoa are hybrids, it was a surprise to see their offspring on the hill and this year we had more flowers than before.
Obviously, the variety we had produced viable seed and although the cold winter kills the plant, it doesn’t kill the seeds. But the real lesson here is calibrachoa are perennial in their native Brazil, where they bloom year round.
That means I could have just wintered the baskets in the basement and fully revived them in the spring like Gerberas. Needless to say, we will have many baskets of colorful calibrachoa on the deck this summer. And, in case you were wondering, the foliage was a nice addition to the bouquet.
I have been thinking about Christmas presents and have a few more ideas. If you didn’t have time to pot up one of your own, pick up a small lavender plant. It can either stay indoors or be planted in the garden when spring rolls around.
Be sure to read the tag before planting it outdoors. Lavender soap, sachets or hand lotion also makes a really nice gift. As I mentioned before, our co-op in Romney has many handmade soaps and lotions.
It is never too soon to get children interested in the garden and giving them something made for small hands is always good. I always feel they need something that really works rather than breaks the 1st time they try to use it.
Gloves that really fit and tools that really dig are worth finding. After all, the idea is to have them plant seeds or plant a flower that will be there all year for them to look at.
Zinnias and marigolds are good starter plants. Zinnias germinate in 7 to 10 days and marigolds in 2 weeks and they’re both easy to maintain in the garden. Remember, children can lose interest quickly and 3 weeks is a lifetime.
For an older child, how about a worm farm. Worms have the added benefit of being good for the environment by providing the cornerstone of a good compost system (but your kids don’t need to know that right away).
They can be low cost or pricey, it’s your choice, but they will provide hours of interest for kids. Maybe a child could raise some worms for Grandma’s compost pile. I would suggest reading up on them and having instructions handy when you give it to the child.
Tuesday (Dec. 21) at 5:30 p.m., families can get together at the library and help make reindeer-themed candy cane ornaments. This might be a good time to check out their family movies.
