Rain barrels will be given to the participants in 2 online seminars being held next week for Hampshire County residents.
The sessions are at 5 p.m. next Tuesday, July 21, and 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23. You must sign up in advance for either of the 45-minute sessions on how to assemble a rain barrel out of an olive barrel.
People who complete the session can then schedule a time to pick up their barrel at the Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the pickup.
About 10 spaces are available, says Alana Hartman, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s director for the Potomac Basin. She’s based in Romney and will lead the sessions along with Susan Parker, of DEP’s youth environmental program.
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle will also be on the July 21 session. Logan Mantz of the Capon Bridge Revitalization project will be on the July 23 session.
To register, have questions answered and to get the log-in information for the Zoom sessions, call Hartman at 304-993-6814. o
