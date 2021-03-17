Four leaf clover: 1 leaf for happiness, 1 leaf for health, 1 leaf for love and 1 leaf for inspiration. Wishing you all these things on this St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
Birthday wishes to: Mike Martin Sr. and George Hurt, March 17; Kenny Pownell and Gerald Hott, March 20; Missy McDonald and Blanch Hurt, March 21; Tom Watson and Ellie Bohrer, March 25; Frank Lambert, March 26; Jennifer Montgomery, Rick Haines and Kaleigh Largent, March 27.
Anniversary wishes to Ed and Linda Weaver, March 23; Kenny and Mary Pownell, March 24; Wayne and Kristen Daughtery, March 25; Richard and Tammy Nelson, John and Darla Sturgeon, March 30.
A dedication service for baby Anna Hamblin was held at Capon Chapel Church Sunday, March 14, hosted by her parents Matt and Taulana Pownell Hamblin. Glad her grandmother, Jean Hamblin, from Bristol, Va., was able to attend, and her grandparents Ken and Mary Pownell and great-grandfather Kenny Pownell Sr. She was surrounded with love from many family and friends.
Happy to see warm weather with flowers blooming. I have pussy willow and rose of Sharon’s if anyone would like a clipping. Garden time is coming; start now trying to get can lids. They are hard to find.
Lighthouse Assembly of God will be doing a prayer walk. Anyone wanting to join in can meet at Paw Paw High School on March 27 at 8 a.m. Plans are underway for Vacation Bible School the last week in June. Church is now selling candy bars for a fundraiser. See a church member if you’d like to purchase some.
I go to Sunday School because I got acquainted with Jesus Christ–the best friend a person ever had. I go to Sunday School because there I study the best book in the world. I go to Sunday School because it is one of the best habits a person can form. I go to Sunday School because it makes me happier all week. I go to Sunday School because it enriches my life. I go to Sunday School because it strengthens my character. I go to Sunday School because it improves my mind. I go to Sunday School because there I form the best friendship in the world. I go to Sunday School because I learn there the finest songs ever sung. That’s why I’ve missed going to church so much.
Sympathy to the family of my sister-in-law, Alice Malcolm Roksandich, who passed away March 6. Sympathy also to the family of Linda Montgomery.
Prayers for Tony Emery, George Hurt, Rogie Montgomery, Keith Lambert, Rick Haines, Dora Martin, Betty Galligher, Jim Simpson, Wallace Hart, Christy Fout, Scott Bohrer, Jeff Veach, Crystal Moreland, Mike and Terri Santymire, Zoe Pownell and all those with the virus.
I-rish you a very nice place to live. I-rish God’s greatest gifts He’ll give. I-rish you health and wealth and more. I-rish your smiling face at my door.
