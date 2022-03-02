As we begin Lent this week, I wonder how many of you have chosen either to fast or to give something up for the season.
I also wonder how many of you have chosen, either instead of or in addition to fasting, to pick up a spiritual practice.
The practice of Lent is rooted in Jesus’ 40 days in the wilderness, a time of fasting, prayer, and resisting temptation. Following the fast, Jesus was tempted by 3 shortcuts: turning stones to bread to break his fast, calling forth angels to protect him from mortal harm, and seizing political control over all the world.
The text presents these temptations as offers from the devil, but it is important for us to remember that the devil offers Jesus nothing. All 3 temptations were already within the limits of Jesus’ power. The devil merely gives them voice.
I have seen many people try to use Lent to break a bad habit, beat an addiction, or otherwise seek to improve their physical and mental health. I do not want to discourage anyone from working to improve their health. I do want to urge everyone to center their Lenten practice, whatever it is, in building a closer relationship to God.
I hope the story of Jesus’ time in the wilderness will remind us now that whatever temptations we face, resisting them is equally within our power when we remember God’s grace. It may be difficult, but while the devil offers nothing Jesus could not already do have in exchange for giving in, the grace of God offers real and true aid in resistance.
I urge you all, whether you are fasting or not, whether you have chosen to give up a vice or are trying to break a habit, to use these 40 days to seek God’s grace as you grow in your relationship with Christ.
Spend time in prayer for those around you, for those who love, and for those who have harmed you. Pray also for those who you have harmed, through action or inaction. Consider not only the temptation to do wrong, but also the pervasive temptation to avoid doing right.
One way of reading the temptations faced by Christ is as 3 different ways of jumping ahead. In these 40 days, strive to appreciate the movement of God in the ordinary rhythms of the hours, days, and seasons.
Take walks through your neighborhood or fields and pay attention to the work of God in the changing season. Note each day the signs of new life around you as we move toward Easter and give thanks for the glory of God’s creation.
Watch, as you walk, for the things you have ignored, taking time to appreciate newfound beauty and to acknowledge the things that are broken. o
